New Zealand Republic Statement On The Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II

Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic, expressed his sincere condolences on behalf of the campaign to the Royal family on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The passing of a family member is always a sad moment and New Zealanders, regardless of their views on Aotearoa’s head of state, will send aroha.

New Zealand Republic will not be making any further public comment until after the state funeral for the Queen.

