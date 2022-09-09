Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand First: Passing Of Queen Elizibeth II

Friday, 9 September 2022, 6:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand First Party

It is with deep sadness that we hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizibeth II.

We join with other nations around the world paying tribute to the Queen for her many years of extraordinary service.

Respect for the British monarchy owes so much to the Queen for her tireless service, dignity, diligence, and grace.

