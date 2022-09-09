Taxpayers’ Union Pays Tribute To Her Majesty The Queen Of New Zealand, Suspends Campaign
Friday, 9 September 2022, 9:24 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union joins those around the
world in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen
of New Zealand.
“Queen Elizabeth was the greatest
public servant in the Commonwealth," said Jordan Williams, a
spokesperson for the Union. "We join the whole nation in
thanking her for a life of exemplary service.”
As
with other taxpayer groups in the Commonwealth, the
Taxpayers’ Union will be suspending its campaign
activities during a period of
mourning.
