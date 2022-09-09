New Zealand Passports Still Valid Following The Passing Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

New Zealand passports continue to be valid despite the passing of Queen Elizabeth II who appears on our passports as Head of State.

New Zealand passports are still current, valid and can be used for travel and as proof of identification. They will continue to be valid until they expire.

New Zealand passports refer to Her Majesty on the inside cover because New Zealand is a member of the British Commonwealth and Queen Elizabeth II is our Head of State.

In the future passports will be issued in the name of the new sovereign. All passports issued until then will bear the name of Her Majesty.

