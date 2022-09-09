Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ Catholic Bishops’ Tribute To HM Queen Elizabeth II, A Woman Of Faith

Friday, 9 September 2022, 10:59 am
Press Release: New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference

Kua riro te kōtuku rerengatahi ki te pō. E te Kuini o Ingarangi, te ūpoko o te Hāhi Mihingare, pononga a te Atua, haere, e hoki ki to tātou Ariki. The white heron takes flight into the night. Queen Elizabeth, head of the Anglican Church, servant of God, farewell, return to our Lord.

All Catholics in Aotearoa New Zealand will today be mourning Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a remarkable woman who was our official Head of State through seven remarkable decades. She had grace, warmth and commitment in equal measure.

As Pope Francis noted in paying tribute, the Queen led a life of unstinting service, always showing devotion to duty and a steadfast witness of faith in Jesus Christ and a firm hope in his promises.

When Her Majesty’s reign began in 1952, New Zealand was virtually a monocultural nation which looked to Britain as “home” and where most Māori, though admired, lived on the edges of Pakeha society. On her very first Royal Tour, in 1953, Māori leaders had to struggle to get Waitangi and Tūrangawaewae Marae at Ngāruawāhia, the home of Kingitanga, added to her itinerary.

The Treaty of Waitangi then was regarded as irrelevant. Today it is central to political and public discourse, and the Māori renaissance which began in the 1970s has created extraordinary changes – welcomed by the Queen – in what has now become one of the most multicultural societies in the world. In 1995, during one of her 10 official visits to Aotearoa New Zealand, Her Majesty personally signed the Royal Assent to the historic Waikato-Tainui Treaty Settlement bill passed by Parliament that year.

Most people in Aotearoa New Zealand today have known no other monarch than Queen Elizabeth II. She has been a constant in our country’s remarkable progress. Hers has been an Elizabethan Age the like of which we may never see again.

E te Ariki, hoatu ki ā ia te okiokinga tonutanga. Ā, kia whiti ki ā ia te māramatanga mutunga kore. Kia okioki i runga i te rangimārie. Āmene. Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.

John Dew, Cardinal Archbishop of Wellington, Apostolic Administrator of Palmerston North and NZCBC President
Michael Dooley, Bishop of Dunedin
Michael Gielen, Bishop of Christchurch
Stephen Lowe, Bishop of Auckland, Apostolic Administrator of Hamilton and NZCBC Secretary
Paul Martin SM, Coadjutor Archbishop of Wellington.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Catholic Bishops Conference on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Queen Elizabeth II: PM Mourns Death


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has expressed New Zealanders’ deep sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, describing Her Majesty as a monarch with an unwavering sense of duty. “I know that I speak for people across New Zealand in offering our deepest sympathy to members of the Royal Family...
More>>

ALSO:




 
 

Treasury: Housing Affordability In Aotearoa New Zealand: The Importance Of Urban Land Supply, Interest Rates, And Tax
Dominick Stephens, Deputy Secretary and Chief Economic Adviser at the Treasury, spoke this morning at the Economic Policy Centre Workshop on Housing Affordability hosted by the University of Auckland Business School... More>>


Government: Annual Tax Rates And Remedial Matters Bill Reintroduced
The annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill has been re-introduced today. It is the same as the annual tax rates and remedial matters Bill introduced last week, but without the proposal to standardise the application of GST... More>>



Government: Law Changes To Enable Faster Consenting, More Prefabs, Comes Into Force
Law changes that introduce a new voluntary certification scheme for modular component, or prefab, manufacturers, and strengthen New Zealand’s building... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>



Government: PM Congratulates Next United Kingdom PM
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated Liz Truss on her election as Conservative Party leader, and pending appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 