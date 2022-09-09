The NZ Institute Of Forestry Mourns The Passing Of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The NZ Institute of Forestry mourns the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and sends its condolences to King Charles III and all the royal family. King Charles and the Duchy of Cornwell have been strong supporters of NZIF with many face to face meetings over the past decade. NZIF awards the Prince of Wales Sustainability cup annually to a young forester; an initiative proposed by King Charles.

On behalf of all members we acknowledge the lifetime of service of Queen Elizabeth and our thoughts are with King Charles and the royal family.

© Scoop Media

