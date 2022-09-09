Statement From Former Prime Minister Rt Hon Dame Jenny Shipley

I have a feeling of profound sadness at the death of our Queen, yet a deep sense of gratitude for her life of selfless service.

Her calming presence across 70 years of global change gave confidence, continuity, and stability to those in the Commonwealth but equally importantly to other world powers and their leaders. She will be remembered with great admiration and respect by many.

I met her on several occasions, the most memorable of which was a lunch with she and her family at Sandringham as part of a visit to the UK in January 1999.

It is an experience and memory that Burton and I both cherish.

From a personal perspective she was such fun, curious and engaging, and interested in her prime ministers and their families, taking pleasure in being surrounded by her family members including her precious dogs who enjoyed being part of the occasion as well.

In political terms she showed a deep interest and exceptional knowledge of the issues facing New Zealand while also focussed on the future of the Commonwealth and the wellbeing of its people.

I remember her family in this moment as they face the loss of their beloved mother, grandmother and great granny and trust they will be comforted in the knowledge that millions of people around the world share their grief and extend our prayers and condolences to them.

