James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of The Green Party

Saturday, 10 September 2022, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson.

A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James Shaw.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be re-elected as Co-leader of the Green Party with the overwhelming support of our members. My attention will immediately turn to making sure the Greens are back as part of the next Government, with more Green Ministers around the Cabinet table,” says James Shaw.

“As part of Government over the last five years, the Green Party has delivered many of the changes our members have been campaigning on for decades.

“Our historic programme of work on climate change, which is now backed by billions of dollars of investment, is something that our members and I are very proud of.

“But there is so much more we need to do. Over the next year, I will be pushing hard for action to rapidly cut climate pollution from transport, energy, and agriculture.

“Together, Marama, the Caucus and I have a proven track record of bold and lasting change. Our combined leadership skills, particularly on climate change, inequality, and protecting nature, are unmatched by any other political party.

“Working alongside our members and MPs, Marama and I will lead the Green Party into a position where it can truly shape the direction of the next Government.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone for their support over the past few weeks and for playing a part in this unique process,” says James Shaw.

Co-leader of the Green Party, Marama Davidson added:

“Huge congratulations to my friend James for his election as co-leader. It is great to have him back alongside me as we continue our work for bold action on climate change, policies to heal the damage done to our native wildlife; and for income support that ensures everyone in and out of work can make ends meet.

“Over the last five years I have seen first-hand how hard James has pushed Labour to take more radical climate action. Much like me, he gets frustrated at the slow pace of change and wants to see the Government move much faster than it is.

“There is one simple way we can all make sure the next Government takes more urgent action to address climate change and inequality - and that is by electing more Green MPs. James and I very much look forward to the work we and our Caucus have ahead,” says Marama Davidson.

