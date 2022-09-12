International Migration: July 2022
International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.
Key facts
Annual migration
Provisional estimates for the year ended July 2022 compared with the year ended July 2021 were:
- migrant arrivals: 52,100 (± 800), down 16 percent
- migrant departures: 64,500 (± 900), down 7 percent
- annual net migration: loss of 12,400 (±
1,100), down from a net loss of 7,600 (±
100).
