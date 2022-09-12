Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

International Migration: July 2022

Monday, 12 September 2022, 11:28 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Annual migration

Provisional estimates for the year ended July 2022 compared with the year ended July 2021 were:

  • migrant arrivals: 52,100 (± 800), down 16 percent
  • migrant departures: 64,500 (± 900), down 7 percent
  • annual net migration: loss of 12,400 (± 1,100), down from a net loss of 7,600 (± 100).
     

Visit our website to read this information release:

International migration: July 2022

