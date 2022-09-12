NZCTU Welcomes Memorial Public Holiday
Monday, 12 September 2022, 4:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is supportive of
Parliament’s decision to hold a public holiday on
September 26 th .
Announced today, the
public holiday will commemorate the reign of Queen Elizabeth
II and will be held in 2022 only.
NZCTU
President Richard Wagstaff said a public holiday was the
right move
“New Zealand has relatively few public
holidays. When you compare the number of holidays we have
with similar countries, New Zealand lags
behind.”
“I hope working people will be able to
enjoy the long weekend, and celebrate it however they
choose.”
Te Kauae Kaimahi
The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.
