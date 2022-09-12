Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZCTU Welcomes Memorial Public Holiday

Monday, 12 September 2022, 4:17 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is supportive of Parliament’s decision to hold a public holiday on September 26 th .
 

Announced today, the public holiday will commemorate the reign of Queen Elizabeth II and will be held in 2022 only.
 

NZCTU President Richard Wagstaff said a public holiday was the right move

“New Zealand has relatively few public holidays. When you compare the number of holidays we have with similar countries, New Zealand lags behind.”

“I hope working people will be able to enjoy the long weekend, and celebrate it however they choose.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: COVID-19 Protection Framework Retired - NZ Moves Forward With Certainty


The COVID-19 Protection Framework, also known as the traffic light system, will be removed from 11.59pm tonight, Monday 12 September, so all New Zealanders can continue to move forward with certainty, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced...
More>>


Gordon Campbell: On Being Co-dependent On The Royals


For those who do not regard King Charles III as their liege lord, these have been a difficult few days, with the promise of more to come. One of the reasons that republican sentiment has been so absent from the media coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II is that the local republican movement has chosen not to comment until the official ten day period or mourning is over. In the absence of a lobby group to press for the republican option, the media has been unable/unwilling to kick off a debate on the desirability of maintaining the monarchy...
More>>



 
 


Government: Public Holiday On 26 September To Mark Passing Of Queen Elizabeth II
New Zealand will mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with a State Memorial Service and one-off public holiday on Monday 26 September, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced... More>>



UNANZ: Jacinda Ardern To Travel To New York To Attend UN General Assembly
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will travel to New York later this month to attend the UN General Assembly. "It's an important opportunity to set out New Zealand... More>>


Treasury: Housing Affordability In Aotearoa New Zealand: The Importance Of Urban Land Supply, Interest Rates, And Tax
Dominick Stephens, Deputy Secretary and Chief Economic Adviser at the Treasury, spoke this morning at the Economic Policy Centre Workshop on Housing Affordability hosted by the University of Auckland Business School... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>

Public Service Commission: New OIA Measures Published For The First Time
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has today published expanded performance measures of the Official Information Act for government agencies. It is the first time the Public Service has collected and published data on the use of extensions, refusals and transfers... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 