Have Your Say On Supplementary Order Paper No 236 On The Electoral Amendment Bill

Wednesday, 14 September 2022, 1:36 pm
Press Release: Justice Committee

The Justice Committee has called for public submissions on Supplementary Order Paper (SOP) No 236 on the Electoral Amendment Bill. The bill would amend the Electoral Act 1993 to support the provision of, and participation, in elections.

Sections 207 to 207P of the Act set out the general provisions relating to donations. The SOP would amend the definition of “party donation” in section 207 of the Act. The proposed new definition specifies that a donation received by a person would be a party donation if there were reasonable grounds to believe that the donation was intended for the benefit of the party.

Section 207B of the Act requires a person receiving a candidate donation or party donation to transmit the donation to the candidate or the party secretary within 10 working days of receiving it. The SOP would insert a new offence for contravening section 207B. A person who failed, without reasonable excuse, to comply with section 207B would commit an offence and be liable on conviction to a fine of up to $40,000.


Tell the Justice Committee what you think

Make a submission on the SOP by 11.59pm on Monday 3 October 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the SOP

