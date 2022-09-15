Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 12 September 2022

The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.

Please note that we will be changing the dissemination method of this release from October 2022. Further information is available on this week's release page.

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 7 August 2022:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,325,060 total paid jobs (down 1,510 or 0.06 percent) 98,670 paid jobs in primary industries (down 380 or 0.38 percent) 441,250 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (down 1,380 or 0.31 percent) 1,723,360 paid jobs in services industries (down 4,070 or 0.24 percent) 61,780 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 4,320 or 7.52 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,176.00 (up $10.61 or 0.91 percent).



