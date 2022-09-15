Te Ao Earth Week!
Te
Ao Earth Week is a celebration of the spring equinox and
a call for environmental action. In Aotearoa New Zealand we
are seeing rapid decline of our ecosystems and worldwide we
are seeing huge increases in climatic extreme events. Te Ao
Earth Week is about empowering people to take action for
change.
Rose Challies, CEO of Terra Nova
Foundation, the charity behind the event says change can
happen for the better and often surprisingly quickly, but it
requires action by everyone that is meaningful and
effective. She says ‘it’s not about doing something,
it’s about doing something effective - and everyone, at
home, in business and in the community needs to contribute.
Te Ao Earth Week is an opportunity for people to find out
what they can do and get inspiration to take action for
change.’
The main event is a Speaker
Series running from the 19th-24th Sept online at the
Pūmanawa Gallery (Arts Centre, Ōtautahi Christchurch). Top
experts will be speaking about what is effective action,
with examples of how we can take steps to make a difference.
Speakers include top economist Shamubeel
Eaqub and impact investment leader
Barry Coates from Mindful Money who will
be speaking to how we can make an impact with our money and
investments. Community and taiao leaders Anake
Goodall, from Seed the
Change, Mananui Ramsden, Chair Te
Rūnaka o Koukourārata, and Vicki Buck,
Climate Action Campus, will be talking about the roles we
can take to connect with our earth and engage in climate
action, whether you’re a young person/rangatahi or an
elder/kaumatua or somewhere in
between.
Tim Loftus,
NZ Merino and
Grant Ryan, Cacophony Project, PurePods, are speaking
to what it means to be an earth-aligned business. While
digital leaders Ben Reid, founder of Memia, Jannat
Maqbool, from Ecosystm and
Kurt Janssen, founder/CEO of Orbica will be speaking
about the role that data, tech, AI and XR can take for
environmental change and our future resilience. And
Rose Challies, Terra Nova CEO,
Amy Carter, CEO of Christchurch
Foundation and Hayley Guglietta, Avon Ōtākaro
Network will be talking about what it takes to get
large-scale change, to maximise impact through aligned cross
sector, cross industry action and the work being carried out
in greater Ōtautahi Christchurch.
It
is an exciting line-up with each day offering a new topic
and inspired action for our planet. Going well beyond a
talk-fest, this speaker series will follow-through with
speakers and participants being part of task forces for
environmental change.
There is also an
incredible exhibition of top wildlife photography in the Pūmanawa
Gallery (Arts Centre, Ōtautahi Christchurch).
Photographers include previous NZ Geographic Photographer of
the Year Alden
Williams, and award winning Larryn
Rae, Toby
Dickson and Crystal
Brindle. The exhibition is a celebration of our
wildlife and includes award winning photographs of the most
incredible native wildlife and our interaction with it.
Surrounded by native plants the images come to life and
transport you to the beauty of our waters and landscapes -
it is an exhibition not to be missed. Free entry for all,
open 19th-24th September from 10am
daily.
Te
Ao Earth Week is the premier event from the Terra Nova
Foundation, a charity set up to drive environmental change
and to support individuals, businesses and the community to
engage in effective action. Set up in 2021 their website terranova.foundation
is a new and growing resource for anyone wanting to take
their first steps into meaningful action. Rose Challies,
CEO, wants people to fully utilise their own individual
contributions ‘we want people to reflect on what they can
do to take action that is effective - everyone is unique,
with different attributes, skills, connection, resources
that can make a huge difference. Many people just don’t
know where to start and we are here to help with
that.’
The event is supported by Adgraphics, Nutrient Rescue, Kiwiflora Nurseries, Christchurch
Foundation, Scratch, Art Boss and Sherwood-Work