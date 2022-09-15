Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Handing Fonterra A Free Pass

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 6:22 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Minister O’Connor should immediately pause the Government’s proposed Fonterra Bill and review its potential impact on the climate, the Green Party says.

“Minister O’Connor could be about to give one of New Zealand’s biggest polluters a free pass to pollute even more. People deserve to know what the impact is going to be and how much Fonterra is going to get away with,” says the Green Party’s agriculture spokesperson, Teanau Tuiono.

Responding to concerns raised by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, the Minister for Agriculture, Damien O’Connor said the Government would not review the impact its proposed amendment to the Dairy Industry Restructuring Act 2001 would have on the climate and freshwater.

“It’s pretty simple really. More cows means more emissions. Putting a climate review in the ‘too hard basket’ and hoping for future tech-fixes to cut agriculture emissions won’t make the problem go away. That’s not science fact, it’s science fiction.

“The Ministry for Primary Industries seems to have its head in the sand, afraid to face the reality of what its planned Fonterra Bill could mean for pollution. Right at the moment we need to be switching to regenerative land use, the Government is planning to make it more difficult for farmers to leave Fonterra.

“There has been so little urgency from MPI to cut climate pollution from agriculture, so it is unclear why there is now a sudden rush to pass this bill. Surely the Government would prefer to know exactly how its planned changes will impact the planet our kids will inherit from us.

“This was the exact reason why, in the last term, the Green Party made sure that the Government would have to review the climate impact of legislation. Despite acknowledging that the Fonterra Bill could increase pollution, the Minister seems to have let this one slide past, saying a full review would be too hard.

“The Green Party is calling on the Government to immediately pause the Fonterra Bill and undertake a thorough review of its potential impact on the climate and freshwater,” says Teanau Tuiono.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Green Party on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A Fun Summer, With Covid Anxiety


No more traffic light alert system. No more vaccine mandates, even for those in healthcare. Masks are no longer mandatory in retail outlets or on public transport, and required only in healthcare settings, and for those caring for the sick and elderly. Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Virus? Not us, not anymore. “This will be the first summer in three years when there won’t be the question of what if?” PM Jacinda Ardern said on Monday...
More>>



 
 


Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19
The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>


Justice: Retired High Court Judge To Assess Hall Compensation Claim
Hon Rodney Hansen CNZM KC has been appointed to assess Alan Hall’s compensation claim, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced today.
Mr Hansen, a retired Judge of the High Court of New Zealand, was previously appointed to assess Teina Pora’s claim... More>>



Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 