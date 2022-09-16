Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Welfare Response Wins Prime Minister’s Award

Friday, 16 September 2022, 9:49 am
Press Release: Public Service Commission

The Care in the Community welfare joint agency response to COVID-19 won this year’s Prime Minister’s Award at Te Hāpai Hapori | Spirit of Service Awards.

Te Tohu a te Pirimia | The Prime Minister’s Award was jointly awarded to: Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Ministry of Health, Department of Internal Affairs, Ministry for Pacific Peoples, Ministry of Education, Te Arawhiti, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Ministry for Ethnic Communities, Te Puni Kōkiri and Kāinga Ora for the unified response across the Public Service to keep communities safe during isolation with COVID-19, exemplifying a locally-led, nationally-supported model.

Te Hāpai Hapori | Spirit of Service Awards are awarded annually to celebrate outstanding public services and initiatives, motivated by a spirit of service, that make a positive difference for New Zealanders. The judging panel chose the response for the community led, regionally enabled and nationally supported model that ensured people had access to food, health, housing, and welfare services that enabled them to isolate at home when they needed to.

Taking onboard the lessons from the previous COVID-19 outbreak, agencies partnered with providers, iwi, and community groups to ensure people were supported.

The outcome of the response meant that thousands of people and their families were able to access services that were in high demand throughout the Omicron outbreak.

A total of 70 entries across all Award categories were received from across the public sector, highlighting the outstanding work of individuals, agencies, organisations and joint initiatives with iwi and communities.

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes said it is important to acknowledge public servants who are delivering for communities.

“Thousands of public servants go above and beyond to deliver essential services to the communities of Aotearoa New Zealand,” said Mr Hughes.

“These Awards are about recognising exemplary work that embodies the spirit of service. It is work like this that makes a real difference in our country.”

The Prime Minister’s Award is the overall winner and is selected from the winners of four categories:

· Te Tohu mō ngā Hua E Pai Ake Ana | Better Outcomes Award

· Te Tohu mō te Ratonga Whakahirahira | Service Excellence Award

· Te Tohu mō te Tūhonotanga a Ngāi Māori me te Karauna | Māori Crown Relationships Award

· Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Mahi Whakahaere | Leadership in Governance Award

This year’s Awards were held on 15 September.

Award Winners

Leadership in Governance Award

Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Mahi Whakahaere

Establishing a partnership: the Taumata Arowai Board and Te Puna

Taumata Arowai

Māori Crown Relationships Award

Te Tohu mō te Tūhonotanga a Ngāi Māori me te Karauna

Te Kāhui o Matariki, a Māori Crown journey from creating to celebrating a new public holiday

Te Arawhiti | The Office for Māori Crown Relations

Hīkina Whakatutuki | Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

Manatū Taonga | Ministry for Culture and Heritage

Service Excellence Award

Te Tohu mō te Ratonga Whakahirahira

Care in the Community Welfare Response

Te Manatū Whakahiato Ora | Ministry of Social Development

Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga | Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

Manatū Hauora | Ministry of Health

Te Tari Taiwhenua | Department of Internal Affairs

Te Manatū mō ngā Iwi ō te Moana-nui-ā-Kiwa | Ministry for Pacific Peoples

Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga | Ministry of Education

Te Arawhiti | The Office for Māori Crown Relations

Hīkina Whakatutuki | Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

Te Tari Mātāwaka | Ministry for Ethnic Communities

Te Puni Kōkiri | Ministry of Māori Development

Kāinga Ora | Homes and Communities

&

National Bowel Screening Programme

Manatū Hauora | Ministry of Health - National Screening Unit

Better Outcomes Award

Te Tohu mō ngā Hua E Pai Ake Ana

Afghanistan Resettlement Response

Hīkina Whakatutuki | Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

Manatū Aorere | Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Te Manatū Whakahiato Ora | Ministry of Social Development

Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga | Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

Manatū Hauora | Ministry of Health

Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga | Ministry of Education

Te Tari Mātāwaka | Ministry for Ethnic Communities

Ngā Pirihimana o Aotearoa | New Zealand Police

Oranga Tamariki | Ministry for Children

Kāinga Ora | Homes and Communities

Te Tai Ōhanga | The Treasury

Rīpeka Whero Aotearoa | New Zealand Red Cross

Waikato Refugee Forum

Christchurch Resettlement Services

New Settlers Family and Community Trust (NFACT)

Manawatu Multicultural Council

ChangeMakers Resettlement Forum

Young Leader of the Year Award

Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Rangatahi o te Tau

Mary Soonaoso Tiumalu

Te Manatū mō ngā Iwi ō te Moana-nui-ā-Kiwa | Ministry for Pacific Peoples

Hei Tūtohu i te Hiranga o te Mahi Kaupapa Here

Special Commendation for Policy Excellence

Strategy and Policy COVID-19 Group

Te Tari o te Pirimia me te Komiti Matua | Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet

Lifetime Achievement Award

Te Tohu Oranga Angitū

Peter Lorimer

Te Tai Ōhanga | The Treasury

Prime Minister’s Award

Te Tohu a te Pirimia

Care in the Community Welfare Response

Te Manatū Whakahiato Ora | Ministry of Social Development

Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga | Ministry of Housing and Urban Development

Manatū Hauora | Ministry of Health

Te Tari Taiwhenua | Department of Internal Affairs

Te Manatū mō ngā Iwi ō te Moana-nui-ā-Kiwa | Ministry for Pacific Peoples

Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga | Ministry of Education

Te Arawhiti | The Office for Māori Crown Relations

Hīkina Whakatutuki | Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

Te Tari Mātāwaka | Ministry for Ethnic Communities

Te Puni Kōkiri | Ministry of Māori Development

Kāinga Ora | Homes and Communities

The Commission’s website provides all the details of finalists and winners.

