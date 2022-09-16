Welfare Response Wins Prime Minister’s Award
The Care in the Community welfare joint agency response to COVID-19 won this year’s Prime Minister’s Award at Te Hāpai Hapori | Spirit of Service Awards.
Te Tohu a te Pirimia | The Prime Minister’s Award was jointly awarded to: Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, Ministry of Health, Department of Internal Affairs, Ministry for Pacific Peoples, Ministry of Education, Te Arawhiti, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Ministry for Ethnic Communities, Te Puni Kōkiri and Kāinga Ora for the unified response across the Public Service to keep communities safe during isolation with COVID-19, exemplifying a locally-led, nationally-supported model.
Te Hāpai Hapori | Spirit of Service Awards are awarded annually to celebrate outstanding public services and initiatives, motivated by a spirit of service, that make a positive difference for New Zealanders. The judging panel chose the response for the community led, regionally enabled and nationally supported model that ensured people had access to food, health, housing, and welfare services that enabled them to isolate at home when they needed to.
Taking onboard the lessons from the previous COVID-19 outbreak, agencies partnered with providers, iwi, and community groups to ensure people were supported.
The outcome of the response meant that thousands of people and their families were able to access services that were in high demand throughout the Omicron outbreak.
A total of 70 entries across all Award categories were received from across the public sector, highlighting the outstanding work of individuals, agencies, organisations and joint initiatives with iwi and communities.
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes said it is important to acknowledge public servants who are delivering for communities.
“Thousands of public servants go above and beyond to deliver essential services to the communities of Aotearoa New Zealand,” said Mr Hughes.
“These Awards are about recognising exemplary work that embodies the spirit of service. It is work like this that makes a real difference in our country.”
The Prime Minister’s Award is the overall winner and is selected from the winners of four categories:
· Te Tohu mō ngā Hua E Pai Ake Ana | Better Outcomes Award
· Te Tohu mō te Ratonga Whakahirahira | Service Excellence Award
· Te Tohu mō te Tūhonotanga a Ngāi Māori me te Karauna | Māori Crown Relationships Award
· Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Mahi Whakahaere | Leadership in Governance Award
This year’s Awards were held on 15 September.
|Award
|Winners
Leadership in Governance Award
Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Mahi Whakahaere
Establishing a partnership: the Taumata Arowai Board and Te Puna
Taumata Arowai
Māori Crown Relationships Award
Te Tohu mō te Tūhonotanga a Ngāi Māori me te Karauna
Te Kāhui o Matariki, a Māori Crown journey from creating to celebrating a new public holiday
Te Arawhiti | The Office for Māori Crown Relations
Hīkina Whakatutuki | Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment
Manatū Taonga | Ministry for Culture and Heritage
Service Excellence Award
Te Tohu mō te Ratonga Whakahirahira
&
National Bowel Screening Programme
Manatū Hauora | Ministry of Health - National Screening Unit
Better Outcomes Award
Te Tohu mō ngā Hua E Pai Ake Ana
Afghanistan Resettlement Response
Hīkina Whakatutuki | Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment
Manatū Aorere | Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade
Te Manatū Whakahiato Ora | Ministry of Social Development
Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga | Ministry of Housing and Urban Development
Manatū Hauora | Ministry of Health
Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga | Ministry of Education
Te Tari Mātāwaka | Ministry for Ethnic Communities
Ngā Pirihimana o Aotearoa | New Zealand Police
Oranga Tamariki | Ministry for Children
Kāinga Ora | Homes and Communities
Te Tai Ōhanga | The Treasury
Rīpeka Whero Aotearoa | New Zealand Red Cross
Waikato Refugee Forum
Christchurch Resettlement Services
New Settlers Family and Community Trust (NFACT)
Manawatu Multicultural Council
ChangeMakers Resettlement Forum
Young Leader of the Year Award
Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Rangatahi o te Tau
Mary Soonaoso Tiumalu
Te Manatū mō ngā Iwi ō te Moana-nui-ā-Kiwa | Ministry for Pacific Peoples
Hei Tūtohu i te Hiranga o te Mahi Kaupapa Here
Special Commendation for Policy Excellence
Strategy and Policy COVID-19 Group
Te Tari o te Pirimia me te Komiti Matua | Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet
Lifetime Achievement Award
Te Tohu Oranga Angitū
Peter Lorimer
Te Tai Ōhanga | The Treasury
Prime Minister’s Award
Te Tohu a te Pirimia
Care in the Community Welfare Response
Te Manatū Whakahiato Ora | Ministry of Social Development
Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga | Ministry of Housing and Urban Development
Manatū Hauora | Ministry of Health
Te Tari Taiwhenua | Department of Internal Affairs
Te Manatū mō ngā Iwi ō te Moana-nui-ā-Kiwa | Ministry for Pacific Peoples
Te Tāhuhu o te Mātauranga | Ministry of Education
Te Arawhiti | The Office for Māori Crown Relations
Hīkina Whakatutuki | Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment
Te Tari Mātāwaka | Ministry for Ethnic Communities
Te Puni Kōkiri | Ministry of Māori Development
Kāinga Ora | Homes and Communities
The Commission’s website provides all the details of finalists and winners.