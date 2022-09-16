Clash Of The Public Holidays, Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day And South Canterbury Anniversary Day

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that a one-off public holiday will be held on Monday 26 September 2022, as Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day. Much to the disappointment of Southern Cantabrians, however, Monday 26 September 2022 is the region’s provincial anniversary day where a public holiday is already to be observed.

If two or more public holidays fall on the same day, those public holidays must be treated as one holiday pursuant to section 44 of the Holidays Act 2003. However, this may not necessarily mean that the Southern Canterbury regional residents will miss out on the additional day off.

Despite the requirements of the Holidays Act 2003, Ardern has confirmed the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment was instructed to “reach out to the local leadership in South Canterbury because they do have the ability, should they choose, to move or celebrate their day on another day”. Councils have this ability as the dates of each provincial anniversary are not set in stone or governed by legislation. Instead, provincial anniversary days are prescribed by regional or city councils, in accordance with local custom and practice.

Southern Canterbury Councils have since confirmed that three of their mayors have discussed the potential of moving the regional Southern Canterbury Anniversary Day, to coincide with Canterbury’s Anniversary Day on 11 November 2022. Southern Cantabrians can expect an announcement on whether the Councils will decide to exercise their discretion in the coming days.

© Scoop Media

