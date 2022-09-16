Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Clash Of The Public Holidays, Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day And South Canterbury Anniversary Day

Friday, 16 September 2022, 10:30 am
Press Release: Edwards Law

With the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced that a one-off public holiday will be held on Monday 26 September 2022, as Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day. Much to the disappointment of Southern Cantabrians, however, Monday 26 September 2022 is the region’s provincial anniversary day where a public holiday is already to be observed.

If two or more public holidays fall on the same day, those public holidays must be treated as one holiday pursuant to section 44 of the Holidays Act 2003. However, this may not necessarily mean that the Southern Canterbury regional residents will miss out on the additional day off.

Despite the requirements of the Holidays Act 2003, Ardern has confirmed the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment was instructed to “reach out to the local leadership in South Canterbury because they do have the ability, should they choose, to move or celebrate their day on another day”. Councils have this ability as the dates of each provincial anniversary are not set in stone or governed by legislation. Instead, provincial anniversary days are prescribed by regional or city councils, in accordance with local custom and practice.

Southern Canterbury Councils have since confirmed that three of their mayors have discussed the potential of moving the regional Southern Canterbury Anniversary Day, to coincide with Canterbury’s Anniversary Day on 11 November 2022. Southern Cantabrians can expect an announcement on whether the Councils will decide to exercise their discretion in the coming days.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Edwards Law on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 


Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19
The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>


Justice: Retired High Court Judge To Assess Hall Compensation Claim
Hon Rodney Hansen CNZM KC has been appointed to assess Alan Hall’s compensation claim, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced today.
Mr Hansen, a retired Judge of the High Court of New Zealand, was previously appointed to assess Teina Pora’s claim... More>>



Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 