Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

More Mines Needed For Low-emissions Future

Friday, 16 September 2022, 10:57 am
Press Release: Straterra

A confounding issue for environmentalists is to save the planet, we are going to need more mines not less, says Straterra CEO Josie Vidal.

Today, speaking to the panel giving the Government advice on reclassification of stewardship land on the West Coast of the South Island, Vidal asked that due consideration be given to the long-term, big picture as the world moves to a low-emissions future supported by green technology made from mined minerals.

"While we appreciate that the review panel was working to narrow criteria, we believe environmental concerns cannot be addressed in isolation," Vidal said.

"We urged the panel to give due consideration to how the environment sits with people, culture, and the need to have a functioning economy in Aotearoa New Zealand.

"We questioned the need for the stewardship land review to achieve greater protection for high value conservation land because such protections already exist under current legislation."

Vidal said there would be a cost to lost opportunities with further restrictions for mining on conservation land.

"The critical minerals that will power green technology need to be mined somewhere," she said. "They cannot be recycled at the rate and volume they are needed, though of course the contribution of recycling will be valuable.

"The West Coast has potential for such minerals, including, Nickel, Cobalt, Lithium and Rare Earth Elements. GNS Science has assessed that much of that potential lies in the conservation estate.

"It makes sense to keep the option open for mining on conservation land to access these minerals. That is not to say it will happen at scale, or that it will be open slather.

"The current case-by-case approach allows for every application for alternative uses on conservation land to be assessed on its merits, against the conservation values present, irrespective of the conservation land category.

"We don’t want to see opportunities for creating wealth, jobs and healthy regional economies lost overseas.

"And we certainly don’t want to see our best and brightest off to Australia which is on the cusp of a mining boom to beat all others.

"While we fully support the Government’s conservation objectives, we believe the negative impact of mining is overstated. The truth is that mineral extraction, suitably regulated, can and should contribute to the solution.

‘’In fact, mining operations on the West Coast make a significant contribution to environmental rehabilitation, pest control and management, and into funding research and conservation for the Government.

"The real risk for biodiversity is with pests and predators, such as stoats, rats, and possums.

"Mining and other commercial activities can contribute to the funding of pest control. Mining is part of the solution to conservation, not the problem."

Straterra is the industry association representing New Zealand minerals and mining sector.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Straterra on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 


Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19
The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>


Justice: Retired High Court Judge To Assess Hall Compensation Claim
Hon Rodney Hansen CNZM KC has been appointed to assess Alan Hall’s compensation claim, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced today.
Mr Hansen, a retired Judge of the High Court of New Zealand, was previously appointed to assess Teina Pora’s claim... More>>



Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 