New Map Makes Voting Easy For Kāpiti Local Body Elections

A new map has been released with the location and opening hours of the 37 different places Kāpiti Coast residents can cast their vote in this election. Asher Wilson-Goldman, candidate for Greater Wellington Regional Council, created the map after hearing that many people no longer knew where their local NZ Post box or shop was given the many closures in recent years.

“There’s been great levels of interest in local elections this year, and with voting now open we need to make sure our turnout improves on 2019,” said Asher Wilson-Goldman, “Many people have told me that the logistics of where to post their ballot are nearly as confusing as deciding who to vote for, so I’ve decided to make it easy for them.”

Kāpiti Coast residents can visit www.AsherWilsonGoldman.nz/wheretovote to view an interactive map on their computers, tablets or mobiles, listing all of the local spots where votes will be accepted.

Voting papers have started arriving in mailboxes already and deliveries will be complete by Wednesday 21 September. In order to be counted, completed voting papers must reach the Council office by 12 noon on Saturday 8 October.

If you are posting your voting papers, you should do this by 5pm Monday 3 October to ensure they arrive in time. After this time, votes should be dropped off in person at one of the Kāpiti Coast District Council libraries.

“For some of our younger residents, this election could be the first time they’ve ever actually posted a letter, and any extra challenge could be the one thing that makes them decide it isn’t worth the effort.”

“It’s really important that everyone takes the chance to have their say,” said Asher Wilson-Goldman, “I hope this map makes things a little bit more simple and I encourage everyone to share it with their friends and family”.

