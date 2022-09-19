Ka Tū Kotahi Tātou - We Stand United With Aroha For Our Muslim Whanau

Anti-fascist Aotearoa are holding a peace vigil in solidarity with our Muslim Whānau outside the Christchurch District Court 9am on Wednesday, 21 September 2022. This is the day that the two Counterspin Media defendants return to court for featuring content from the March 2019 massacre on their social media.

“We gather in the spirit of peace and aroha where we will share kōrero, prayer and waiata. We stand firmly for inclusivity, aroha and solidarity with minorities and vulnerable groups,” said Sina Brown-Davis, member of Anti-Fascist Aotearoa.

“As these defendants return to court we are reminded of the real life and tragic consequences of unchecked hate speech.”

“Counterspin’s full-throated embrace of violent extremism and hateful conspiracy theories has radicalised individuals to carry out threats, harassment and intimidation of people who don’t agree with their views.”

“Counterspin are dangerous perpetrators who clothe themselves in the garb of victimhood. “Free speech” is their rallying cry, but those words are nothing more than a cheap political ploy to encourage more hatred, violence and misinformation.”

"Re-featuring footage of the white-supremacist led massacre of 51 Muslims, and then calling it a hoax, significantly increases the pain and prolongs the suffering for those who lost loved ones, and prevents Aotearoa New Zealand from healing. "

"What Counterspin Media does in here mirrors the awful denialism by Alex Jones and InfoWars of the tragic Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre which resulted in similar pain, and trauma for victims in the United States. Jones is now being held accountable for by the courts. Justice for those who intentionally spread lies about the March 2019 massacre must follow suit.”

“We cannot say that we are honouring the victims of the Mosque attacks if Islamophobia and xenophobia remain unchecked, and violent white supremacist propaganda can proliferate.”

“We are thinking of and holding in our hearts our Muslim whānau today.”

“We reflect on the individual, collective and institutional failure of us as a country to fight Islamaphobia and protect them against white supremacist terrorism.”

“We must hold on to the best spirit of human endeavour and stand against the scandalmongers, hate preachers, and violence makers hellbent on dividing communities and stoking tensions. Their success or failure is ultimately in our hands.”

“We will show that their violence and hateful rhetoric is not acceptable in Aotearoa.”

Ka Tū Kotahi Tātou - We Stand United with Aroha for Our Muslim Whanau.

The following groups endorse this event:

Migrants and Refugees against Xenophobia

Foundation Against Islamophobia and Racism

Asians for Tino Rangatiratanga

Peace Action Wellington

Pōneke Anti Fascist Coalition

Occupy Auckland

Auckland Peace Action

IPU Indigenous Pacific Uprising

Kia Mau

The Manaaki collective

Anti Fascist Ōtautahi

Anti Fascist Ōtepoti

Anti Fascist Aotearoa

