New Website Provides Easy Access To Information About Pokie Grants Distribution

Te Tari Taiwhenua, the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) has launched the granted.govt.nz website, a digital tool that provides easy access to information about pokie grants distribution in Aotearoa New Zealand.

More than $250 million was returned to communities across Aotearoa last year from the proceeds of gambling on electronic gaming machines, commonly known as pokies. These funds are distributed in the form of grants by the corporate societies who have a class 4 licence to operate the pokie machines.

The purpose of granted.govt.nz is to provide the public with easy access to information about the distribution of these grants, allowing users to filter and sort the data down to a local level.

People visiting the website will also be able to find tips about applying for pokie grants and contact information for pokie trusts in their community.

“Granted.govt.nz is a great tool for community action. People will have better access to information about the pokie grants that are available in their communities – and who is getting those grants,” says DIA’s Director Gambling Dave Robson.

While DIA is responsible for regulating the gambling sector in New Zealand, it is not involved in any decisions about the distribution of pokie grants. These decisions are the role of the corporate societies.

Visit granted.govt.nz for information about grants in your community.

