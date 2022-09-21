Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

How Long Does It Take A Ministry To Make A Healthy School Lunch?

Wednesday, 21 September 2022, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Health Coalition Aotearoa

Health experts are perplexed by the Government’s announcement in the Ministry of Education Schools Bulletin yesterday [1] of no immediate changes on food and drinks provided by schools, after an eight-week consultation in April this year showed strong support for healthy changes.

Hāpai te Hauora CEO Selah Hart said "Hāpai and other community organisations chose to strongly engage with this consultation together through Health Coalition Aotearoa, because having only healthy kai and wai supplied or sold by all schools is a no-brainer for the health of tamariki and rangitahi. That’s it, that’s the feedback - let’s just do this for our kids."

"While I’m heartened the Ministry of Education says they will introduce healthy drinks regulations for primary and secondary schools and kura down the track, it makes no sense to wait. Why do they need to further ‘explore barriers’ to implement one of their own consultation options? Isn’t that what the consultation was all about? It’s not good for communities to add barriers to public health action with endless Ministerial reporting rounds."

"Community providers are already out here getting on with what families have they’ve told us they need for hauora. We had hoped the Government would respond to strong feedback as decisively as community organisations, and just announce a healthy food and drinks duty for schools now."

HCA member Open Forum For Health Information ran a petition asking for regulations for healthy food and drink provision for all schools with over 1,300 signatures. Spokesperson Shona Jaunas was relieved the Ministry got the message submitters wanted healthy food environments for all kids.

"I am particularly pleased that the Ministry of Education will be working with the Ministry of Health on options for healthy school food as we have asked for. Food affects kids’ mood and learning - it’s so clearly a health issue, and the health system needs to be involved", she said.

"However, there’s no need for the report on options to implement healthy kai provision to take over a year to be written, as the Government has suggested. Healthy school food and drinks is one of the easiest structural things any Government can do to improve young people’s health. We already have healthy food and drink guidance from the Ministry of Health and plenty of schools are healthy food zones through the Ka Ora Ka Ako programme."

"Ultimately, the response points in the right direction, which is working across Ministries to implement policy which gives kids the best start in life and learning. There’s no reason to delay that until nearly 2024 - especially after nutrition health indicators show a shocking negative impact on kids health over the last two years [2]. We’re more than happy to work with Government on practical steps to speed it up. Children's' growing bodies and brains can’t wait."

[1] https://bulletins.education.govt.nz/bulletin/he-pitopito-k%C5%8Drero/issue/update-20-september-2022/date/2022-09-20 See ‘Promoting healthy food and nutrition’ announcement halfway down.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Health Coalition Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


Air New Zealand’s new non-stop service to JFK international airport in New York recently received a ton of free publicity, even though the airline's mishandling of passenger baggage on the first New York to Auckland run was also an epic embarrassment. Since it was ordinary taxpayers who bailed out the national airline during its time of Covid need, all of us have a vested interest in the airline’s recovery plans. Expect some turbulence during the next few years...
More>>



 
 


Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>


National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 