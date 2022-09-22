Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Exciting Local Recycling Projects Deserve Council Attention

Thursday, 22 September 2022, 5:34 pm
Press Release: Kirsty Pickett

Southland District Mayoral candidate Kirsty Pickett says southern councils need to get back to working together on recycling services to champion and take advantage of exciting progress being made in the local private sector.

“I was privileged to visit two sites this month where really exciting things are happening that have the potential to significantly reduce Southland’s waste stream,” she said.

McGregor Concrete, at Winton, has spent the past year perfecting glass crushing techniques that means Southland’s recycled glass (currently stockpiled because there is no market for it) can be returned to a sand-like texture suitable for use as roading aggregate and as infrastructure fill.

Meanwhile, at Makarewa, Recycle South (formerly Southland disAbility Enterprises) is in the final stages of commissioning its new pelletiser plant that can convert used agricultural bale wrap into pure resin pellets ready for export to be manufactured back into bale wrap. In just one hour the plant can turn one tonne of waste into a valuable commodity. Already more than 200 tonnes have been successfully converted and there is potential for hard agricultural and household plastics, including the likes of milk bottles, to be converted in the future.

“However, to reach their full potential, both of these innovative projects, located in the Southland District, require glass to be collected separately from other recyclables,” Pickett said.

Since the early 2000s, the Invercargill City (ICC), Gore (GDC) and Southland District (SDC) Councils have committed to a shared business unit for waste management and minimisation, under the name WasteNet. But an inability to agree on whether to renew the recycling contract with Southland disAbility Enterprises (now Recycle South) in 2020 resulted in the councils ending the shared recycling arrangement. Since then, ICC has negotiated a contract directly with Recycle South, SDC has subcontracted to ICC so its recycling still goes to Recycle South but without any direct contractual relationship, and GDC has made its own arrangements independent of Recycle South.

Pickett said the significant progress made in the private sector should be the impetus to get the councils revisiting the shared recycling model for the overall good of the province. 

“Co-mingling of glass is currently causing $100,000 of equipment damage every year to the Recycle South plant – not to mention the risk of harm to those sorting it and the contamination of other recyclables – only for it to essentially be discarded anyway. But the councils also need to be engaged at another level and that is investigating how they might use the crushed product in infrastructure projects, because the carbon footprint will be significantly reduced if it doesn’t need to leave the province,” she said. 

“The separation of glass would also pave the wave for future pelletisation of domestic hard plastics, significantly increasing the value of those unwanted plastics. But, again, that is only able to happen if we first separate glass from the recycling collection.” 

“We can do better – we must do better, and we can do it better together,” Pickett said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kirsty Pickett on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Ram-raids As A Policy Outcome, Not A Cause


New British PM Liz Truss is giving us a useful foretaste of what a change of government here next year would deliver: tax cuts, welfare reductions, law and order crackdowns, and further handouts to banks. On Friday, the new British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to unveil a major “’fiscal event” rather than a mini-budget. This linguistic sleight of hand will enable the package to escape the scrutiny of the independent Office of Budget Responsibility...
More>>



 
 

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>

Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>

NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 