Balance Of Payments And International Investment Position: Year Ended 31 March 2022
Friday, 23 September 2022, 10:52 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Balance of payments records the value of the country's
transactions with the rest of the world. It shows changes in
financial claims on, and liabilities to, the rest of the
world. International investment position is a snapshot of
the country's financial assets and liabilities.
Key
facts
As at 31 March 2022:
Of New Zealand’s
$333.0 billion total investment abroad:
- 69.9
percent was in the United States of America, Australia, the
United Kingdom, and Japan
- 8.3 percent was direct
investment
- 66.9 percent was portfolio
investment
- 6.4 percent was financial
derivatives
- 11.4 percent was other
investment
- 7.0 percent was reserve
assets.
Visit our website to read this
information release:
Balance
of payments and international investment position: Year
ended 31 March
2022
