Cowardly Government Needs To Keep Its Promise On No New Mines

Friday, 23 September 2022, 2:29 pm
Press Release: Ours Not Mines

The Government's decision not to support Green MP Eugenie Sage's members bill to ban new mines on conservation land shows how little it truly cares about conservation, and keeping promises, says Ours Not Mines spokesperson Morgan Donoghue.

"When the Prime Minister promised no new mines on conservation land five years ago, we assumed that would mean no new mines on conservation land. Sadly it looks like the Government has no intention of keeping its promise.


"Supporting Eugenie's bill - at least to select committee - would be the easiest way for the Government to bein to keep that promise, and the fact that it has decided not to - and attempted to quietly and cowardly announce this to some West Coast miners - shows how little they truly care for the conservation of Aotearoa.

"We don't know why the Prime Minister refuses to even engage in this issue when it would be a very simple decision to make. Hiding behind a dragged out process that DOC is undertaking in reviewing stewardship land is just a mealy mouthed excuse to not do anything.

"Aotearoa is supposed to be one of the world's most beautiful natural environments. But when we allow these mining companies to just rip open the land we spit in the face of that assumption.

"We're gearing up our campaign and the Prime Minister and Labour Government can expect to see and hear from us a lot in the coming months. They have the chance now to do the right thing. They should take it." says Mr Donoghue

Find more from Ours Not Mines on InfoPages.
 
 
 
