Indigenous Issues, Climate Change, And Artificial Intelligence On The Agenda For Canadian Political Exchange

A cross-party delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) is heading to Canada for a week-long political exchange. The purpose of the delegation is for members to gain a better understanding of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, and of Canada’s approaches to a range of domestic and international issues

The group consists of Rachel Boyack MP, Nicola Grigg MP, Shanan Halbert MP, Rawiri Waititi MP, and Simon Watts MP who will visit Montréal, Ottawa, and Québec City during their time in Canada.

Speaker of the House Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe said that “this delegation will give Members the opportunity to gain an appreciation for Canada’s political, geographic, and cultural diversity, while expanding and building bilateral connections.”

A key focus of the trip will be indigenous issues, with the delegation scheduled to meet with several different indigenous groups. The delegation will visit the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), an advocacy organisation that represents First Nations communities across Canada, where they will meet with RoseAnne Archibald, the National Chief of the Assembly. The delegation will also meet with members of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke, Huron-Wendat Nation, and Native Montreal.

While visiting the Canadian Parliament, the delegates will meet with the Senators for Climate Solutions group, the Canadian Parliament’s Rainbow caucus, and Senate and House of Commons committee parliamentarians. The delegation will also attend an event hosted by the International Centre of Expertise in Montréal on Artificial Intelligence (CEIMIA), where they will hear about different ways that AI can be used to address issues of health, supply chains, and climate change.

Further information

The exchange will take place from 25 September to 1 October 2022, and will include visits to Montreal, Ottawa, and Québec City.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives leads the New Zealand Parliament’s international diplomacy. This includes representing Parliament internationally, as well as at diplomatic functions and by hosting foreign dignitaries.

Inter-Parliamentary Relations are a way for members of New Zealand’s Parliament to keep Parliament relevant, effective, and innovative. Dialogue between members of different parliaments increases mutual understanding between countries, develops best parliamentary practice, and ensures New Zealand is playing an active part in the international parliamentary community. Members’ active participation in inter-parliamentary activities improves their knowledge and insights as legislators, which in turn improves parliamentary scrutiny of Government.

