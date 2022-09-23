Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Indigenous Issues, Climate Change, And Artificial Intelligence On The Agenda For Canadian Political Exchange

Friday, 23 September 2022, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Office of the Speaker

A cross-party delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs) is heading to Canada for a week-long political exchange. The purpose of the delegation is for members to gain a better understanding of the bilateral relationship between the two countries, and of Canada’s approaches to a range of domestic and international issues

The group consists of Rachel Boyack MP, Nicola Grigg MP, Shanan Halbert MP, Rawiri Waititi MP, and Simon Watts MP who will visit Montréal, Ottawa, and Québec City during their time in Canada.

Speaker of the House Rt Hon Adrian Rurawhe said that “this delegation will give Members the opportunity to gain an appreciation for Canada’s political, geographic, and cultural diversity, while expanding and building bilateral connections.”

A key focus of the trip will be indigenous issues, with the delegation scheduled to meet with several different indigenous groups. The delegation will visit the Assembly of First Nations (AFN), an advocacy organisation that represents First Nations communities across Canada, where they will meet with RoseAnne Archibald, the National Chief of the Assembly. The delegation will also meet with members of the Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke, Huron-Wendat Nation, and Native Montreal.

While visiting the Canadian Parliament, the delegates will meet with the Senators for Climate Solutions group, the Canadian Parliament’s Rainbow caucus, and Senate and House of Commons committee parliamentarians. The delegation will also attend an event hosted by the International Centre of Expertise in Montréal on Artificial Intelligence (CEIMIA), where they will hear about different ways that AI can be used to address issues of health, supply chains, and climate change.

Further information

The exchange will take place from 25 September to 1 October 2022, and will include visits to Montreal, Ottawa, and Québec City.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives leads the New Zealand Parliament’s international diplomacy. This includes representing Parliament internationally, as well as at diplomatic functions and by hosting foreign dignitaries.

Inter-Parliamentary Relations are a way for members of New Zealand’s Parliament to keep Parliament relevant, effective, and innovative. Dialogue between members of different parliaments increases mutual understanding between countries, develops best parliamentary practice, and ensures New Zealand is playing an active part in the international parliamentary community. Members’ active participation in inter-parliamentary activities improves their knowledge and insights as legislators, which in turn improves parliamentary scrutiny of Government.

More information on the Canadian Assembly of First Nations can be found here.

More information about the Canadian House of Commons can be found here.

More information about the Canadian Senate can be found here.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Office of the Speaker on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Ram-raids As A Policy Outcome, Not A Cause


New British PM Liz Truss is giving us a useful foretaste of what a change of government here next year would deliver: tax cuts, welfare reductions, law and order crackdowns, and further handouts to banks. On Friday, the new British Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to unveil a major “’fiscal event” rather than a mini-budget. This linguistic sleight of hand will enable the package to escape the scrutiny of the independent Office of Budget Responsibility...
More>>



 
 


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>



Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>


Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>

NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 