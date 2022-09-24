Aucklander Inspires Demonstration Around British Parliament To Free Julian Assange, October 8th

Aucklander Matt Ó Branáin has inspired a historic demonstration in London on October 8th, to free jailed Australian journalist Julian Assange. Matt’s proposal to #HugBelmarsh prison with a Human Chain of 1,100 people went viral. Due to some difficulties, it has turned into a #FreeAssangeHumanChain of 5,000 to surround British Parliament, where the decision to free Julian can be made. Matt has launched a campaign for kiwis to help him represent New Zealand there. He is asking for help with travel costs and he will add the names of all who donate to special flax ribbons he will weave and take to the event.

Matt says ‘I’m really excited at the prospect of getting to London to join this huge event I’ve helped inspire. This is the most crucial Human Rights case this century, and this will go down in history. I feel both humbled and in awe of what a difference any one of us can make, when we inspire others to unite. There’s nothing we can’t do when we stand together.’

Matt says he needs help to pay for his flights because ‘being an activist and also a musician doesn’t pay the bills like it used to.’ Matt was encouraged by other supporters to launch the campaign and represent New Zealand at the event. ‘I’m asking kiwis to get behind me so I can represent them. I know from talking to people everywhere I go, nobody wants an Aussie journalist to die in prison for telling the truth. We gotta get him out. Our Government, Jacinda Ardern, needs to make urgent diplomatic representations to the UK and US, to ensure his release. All our rights are imperilled by his imprisonment, and by the US charges against him. There isn’t a bigger threat to the Western Democratic system than this case.’

Matt will also be part of a public activation in Auckland’s Aotea Square tomorrow, 2pm. He and other supporters will wear orange Guantanamo Bay style prisoner suits, and stand on chairs, like a famous sculpture ‘Anything to Say?’ by artist Davide Dormino, portraying Assange, Snowden and Manning. The group will invite passers-by to get up on a chair alongside them, and share photos on social media to highlight the case.

Matt is a teacher, media-designer and musician, who became intensely engaged on the Assange case when he read the findings of the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer, which concluded that Julian was being ‘tortured to death’ by the UK, US and Sweden, for revealing Human Rights crimes, and the charges against him will make it a crime to reveal state crimes. Julian is detained in solitary confinement in London’s Belmarsh Prison, and hundred’s of Doctors warn he is likely to die in the next few months if not freed.

Since then Matt has devoted the vast majority of his time to campaigning on this issue. Matt formed Aotearoa 4 Assange with a group of activists, lawyers, and journalists. He recently committed to wearing what he calls ‘Gitmo Chic’ every day till Julian is free. It’s an orange Guantanamo Bay prisoner suit, and chalkboard sign. Matt says ‘It’s been starting conversations everywhere I go. Kiwis are not at all happy when they hear about what’s happening.’ Matt said he ‘wanted a way to show how important this case is, and express that I don’t feel safe or free if an Australian journalist can be tortured to death for telling the truth. I wouldn’t hesitate to reveal the Human Rights Julian revealed. So I’m a criminal too.’

- #FreeAssangeHumanChain October 8th, London, around British Parliament

- ‘Anything to Say?’ demonstration: Aotea Square, Auckland, 2pm tomorrow, 24th September.

Matt Ó Branáin

Aotearoa 4 Assange

+64 20 438 2863

www.A4A.nz

