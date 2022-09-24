Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tackle Housing Affordability, Efeso Collins Says

Saturday, 24 September 2022, 8:23 am
Press Release: Efeso Collins

 

Let's tackle housing affordability so we don't lock a generation out of the market, Efeso Collins says.

Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins says the Council he leads will be laser-focused on housing affordability.

“Too many Aucklanders don’t have access to good quality and affordable housing, while we have over 30,000 ghost houses dotted around our city,” Collins says

“If we continue as a Council to remain on the sidelines for those locked out of affordable housing, then we will have abdicated our role as civic leaders and will undermine the ability to create a thriving city."

While acknowledging that central government holds many of the biggest levers when it comes to enabling more efficient construction and urban development, Collins says there are still many policies Council can institute to ensure a greater supply of affordable housing.

“One of my first priorities will be to direct Council’s property and development arm, Eke Panuku, to better deliver on its commitment to increase housing in Auckland through partnership with the private sector, Kainga Ora, iwi and community housing providers,” he says.

"I will look for ways to incentivise good design standards so Aucklanders can live in communities that are welcoming, functional, safe and accessible.

“And I will make sure Council’s inspection and consenting processes are also improved so more housing can be built faster."

Councils in Queenstown, Nelson, in the Wellington region and Tauranga are all embarking on partnerships with Kainga Ora, iwi and community housing providers to increase the supply of affordable housing for their communities and Collins says there is no reason why Auckland Council shouldn’t be looking to also do the same.

“Unfortunately my opponents seem to think local and central government should butt out of housing and Wayne’s even cited Hobsonville Point as an example of what works. But Hobsonville Point was a Government-initiated housing development - so this lack of basic knowledge is of concern.

“And for some reason Wayne thinks Eke Panuku should be defunded, which would starve our city of vital urban regeneration work that has been going on across our city.

“I’m not sure whether Wayne’s worried about his own investments being affected or he just wants to starve suburbs like Northcote, Pukekohe, Avondale, Onehunga and Papatoetoe of much-needed revitalisation.

“But whatever the reason - Aucklanders need a straight answer on whether he backs the type of chaotic, unplanned sprawl that characterised developments in Auckland’s past, or will he get clued up on the vital role council already plays in our housing market.”

 

 

