Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZCTU Calls For Clarity On How National’s Housing Promise Will Be Paid For

Tuesday, 27 September 2022, 1:31 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions President Richard Wagstaff has today called for clarity from National about how their promise to end the state housing waitlist will be delivered.

Chris Bishop told RNZ this morning that National will “build enough state and social housing so that there is no social housing waitlist”.

Wagstaff said “There are currently more than 26,500 applicants on the waitlist. Assuming a build cost of $500,000 per unit this amounts to a promise of more than $13bn in new spending. The simple question is…where is that money coming from?”

Wagstaff said “Bishop should be straight with New Zealanders. You can’t cut debt, retain essential public services, cut taxes, and spend more even money. National should either state that they don’t know where the money is coming from - or say which public services will be cut to pay for it. While their goal is laudable, it shouldn’t come at the cost of health, education, or essential public services like policing. Bishop should say how he is going to deliver the financial alchemy that allows him to spend more and yet still save”.

“Bishop also raised the spectre of changing the rental support that existing social housing tenants receive. National should clear up whether it is going to charge some of the most vulnerable people in the country more in rent. It would be the most regressive redistribution imaginable for the cost of new housing to come from existing social housing tenants, while National’s policy of tax cuts for the top 3% of earners remains. Or that children’s education funding will be cut so that private landlords can get their tax advantages back.

“Many of the problems in social housing stem from years of underinvestment in our state housing. It is welcome that after years of trying to sell them off, National now wants to build more. But for that to be more than another empty promise Bishop need to front up and show how these houses will be paid for without cuts to essential public services.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On What Britain’s Tax Cutting Spree Means For Us


Well, that didn’t take long. Briefly, the pageantry of the royal funeral had made Britain look like a world power again. But last Friday’s package of tax cuts and borrowing announced by the UK’s new Chancellor, Kwasi Karteng, has spooked investors, caused markets to tumble, and sent the pound crashing to its lowest level against the dollar since 1985. The UK is in the grip of a right wing mania for tax cuts so extreme that Britain plans on borrowing the money to finance them, but without having the economic growth necessary to repay it. Fears are being raised that the Bank of England will now have to intervene later this week to shore up the currency with an emergency hike in interest rates...
More>>



 
 


PM Speech: United Nations General Assembly National Statement
I acknowledge the leaders who are here, gathered in person after a long and difficult period. And as is tradition, in my country, I also acknowledge those who have passed... More>>


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>



Winston Peters: Co-governance And Separatism
Good afternoon. It’s great to be back in the Western Bay, and Tauranga in particular, which has had more than its fair share of publicity lately. Thank you for coming out this afternoon in the numbers you have. We are about a year away from the next General Election... More>>


Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>


Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 