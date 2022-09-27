SAFE Publishes Open Letter Calling For An End To The Killing Of Pregnant Cows

Last month, SAFE launched a campaign shining a light on agriculture’s dirty secret; the production of foetal bovine serum (FBS), which involves killing cows during pregnancy and draining blood from unborn calves.

Today, SAFE has published its open letter in the Dominion Post, calling for a ban on the commercial slaughter of pregnant cows in Aotearoa. More than 10,500 people have signed the letter in support of the ban.

SAFE Campaigns Officer Emma Brodie said the deeply unethical production of FBS should no longer remain behind closed doors.

"This practice has gone on in the shadows for too long. New Zealand should not be aligning itself with this cruel product, especially when there are already animal-free solutions on the market and readily available."

"The killing of pregnant cows is a new low for the industry, and judging by the response to SAFE’s open letter, New Zealanders agree."

The letter calls on Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri and the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) to take this opportunity to remove suffering from the supply chain, and go further to protect mother cows at all stages of life.

Last year, the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) recorded 72 cows giving birth at slaughter facilities - a breach of animal welfare regulations. However, farms can legally send cows to slaughter up until their final month of pregnancy. The true scale of suffering in this industry remains unknown.

"This indicates some in the industry are acting carelessly and subjecting mother cows to unnecessary distress at the end of their lives," Brodie said.

"The Government makes great claims about New Zealand’s high standards of animal welfare. It’s time for them to stand behind their words."

"The ball is now in the Minister of Agriculture and NAWAC’s court to protect mother cows and their calves."

