International Safe Abortion Day

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 2:32 pm
Press Release: ALRANZ

ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa lends our voice to organisations across the world
to support free, safe, and legal access to abortion. Abortion is only one part of the
larger framework of reproductive justice that includes the right to bodily autonomy,
the choice to parent or not, and a supportive environment to care for children. 
ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa President, Tracy Morison, said “abortion is
healthcare, and anyone who wishes to continue or to end a pregnancy should be
able to do so safely”. Abortion is a medically necessary and safe component of
comprehensive reproductive medical care.
Abortion has been treated as a health issue in Aotearoa New Zealand, not a crime
since March 2020. Statistics show improved access to abortion care: it is being
accessed earlier allowing the option of less invasive medical abortion (pills) rather
than surgery. There is also the potential for greater accessibility for rural and
underserved populations though the 0800 DECIDE National Abortion Telehealth
Service.
ALRANZ Abortion Rights Aotearoa supports the continued expansion of abortion
services to meet the diverse needs of the community and will continue to support
and monitor the implementation of safe areas to reduce the harassment of those
accessing abortion. 
Law reform and the right to choose was decades in the making and, as recent
events in the USA have shown, this right needs to be safeguarded. Research shows
that most Aotearoa New Zealanders support safe legal abortions, but a small, vocal
anti-choice faction has progressed their agenda by spreading disinformation about
abortion. It is imperative that the facts about abortion are broadcasted everywhere.
We call on governments and people around the world, including Aotearoa, to stand
up for reproductive justice. We demand the right to safe abortion today and every
day, for everyone. 
To take action on International Safe Abortion Day, we encourage people to:
- Contact your local MP to express support for abortion access and 100%
funding in all aspects of providing abortion services.
- Organise stigma-busting conversations and events.
- Join and/or donate to pro-choice organisations

- Know (and share) the facts on abortion and how to access abortion using
credible sources 
- Support organizations providing services. Reach out to your local abortion
provider to express your support.
- Elect pro-choice candidates to office.

