Years Of Green Party Work Leads To The End Of Live Exports

Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 8:00 pm
Press Release: Green Party

Aotearoa will finally bring an end to the live export by sea of cattle, deer, sheep and goats.

“This could not have come soon enough. Animals have been suffering in live export for years - and now, thanks to the tireless efforts of Green Party MPs, activists, advocates, the Government has responded to finally do the decent thing and bring it to an end,” says the Green Party’s animal welfare spokesperson, Chlöe Swarbrick.

“These are massive changes and they would not have happened without the longstanding work of former Green MPs, Gareth Hughes and Mojo Mathers, both of whom fought tirelessly for Aotearoa to be a world leader in the area of animal welfare.

“I also want to acknowledge the organisations like SAFE, the activists and the advocates who have spent so long trying to draw the public's attention to the cruelty of live export - and who will continue to push us to do more.

“While today is a day to celebrate, we shouldn’t have to wait until 2023 for an end to this practice. We also can and should have included the protection of the likes of our taonga longfin eels, but unfortunately the Government chose not to take these opportunities despite Hon. Eugenie Sage offering an Amendment to do so.

“The work to align our country’s animal welfare practices with the way we like to think about ourselves continues,” says Chlöe Swarbrick.

