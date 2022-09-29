Have Your Say On The Charities Amendment Bill
Thursday, 29 September 2022, 5:14 pm
Press Release: Social Services and Community Committee
The Social Services and Community Committee is now
calling for submissions on the Charities Amendment Bill.
The closing date for submissions is 11.59pm on
Thursday 10 November 2022.
This bill proposes
to amend the Charities Act 2005. Its objective is to make
practical changes to support charities to continue their
vital contribution to community well-being. It would also
aim to ensure that that contribution is sufficiently
transparent to interested parties and the
public.
Tell the Social Services and Community
Committee what you think.
Make
a submission on this
bill.
