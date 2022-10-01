Global Freedom Rally For Iran

On Saturday 1st of October 2022, we, the members of the Iranian community of Aotearoa New Zealand, will gather in Wellington, Auckland, Christchurch, and Dunedin to join the Global Freedom Rally for Iran. This event is organised in more than 130 cities around the world by Hamed Esmaelion – an Iranian-Canadian author and activist who lost his wife and daughter in the downing of PS752 flight by IRGC.

Iranians are calling on the world’s leaders to amplify the voice of brave Iranian women and hold Islamic Republic of Iran to account for its violation of women’s rights and human’s rights. We, Iranians of Aotearoa New Zealand, also demand that Prime Minister Hon Jacinda Ardern officially condemns the violation of women's rights and protestors' rights in Iran through summoning Iran's ambassador similar to the action taken by other leaders in the world. The protests in Iran are not a domestic matter to be addressed by the regime, it is a call for freedom and all democratic and free countries should stand by it and do more than “signalling” their concerns as was stated by Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

To demonstrate the depth of discriminations against women in Iran and to show our solidarity with Iranian women, we will share our personal experiences and stories under oppression at 12pm by the Bucket Fountain on Cuba Mall in Wellington. We hope the united voice of Iranians, at home and abroad, will bring about justice and positive changes in our beloved country, Iran.

