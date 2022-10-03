Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kiwi Inspires Global Free Assange Human Chain Events

Monday, 3 October 2022, 6:49 pm
Press Release: Aotearoa 4 Assange

Auckland activist Matt Ó Branáin has inspired a worldwide movement of Human Chains on October 8th to free jailed Australian journalist Julian Assange.

Ó Branáin proposed the idea of a Human Chain to #HugBelmarsh prison, which gained international support, and was retweeted by Julian’s wife Stella Assange. Due to some difficulties surrounding the prison, it has turned into a #FreeAssangeHumanChain of 5,000 surrounding British Parliament.
Now 16 cities around the world will hold Free Assange Human Chains, including Washington DC, Ottowa, Wellington and Paris all on October 8th.

Ó Branáin says ‘I feel simultaneously humbled and in awe of what a difference any of us can make, when we inspire others to unite. There’s nothing we can’t do when we stand together.’

Julian Assange is currently in solitary confinement in a UK Supermax Prison, despite not serving a sentence. Top forensic psychologists, a UN expert, and hundreds of doctors say Julian Assange is being ‘tortured’ and is likely to die in the next few months if he is not freed.

‘This is the most crucial Human Rights battle of this Century, because the Right to Know is the master key to protecting all our rights. Every credible authority from the UN to Amnesty International is saying Julian’s imprisonment, and the US charges against him undermine Global Press Freedom. If it’s a crime to tell the truth we can’t solve anything.'

Ó Branáin has launched a campaign asking kiwis to help him go and represent Aotearoa at the Chain in London. He will write the names of all who support him on raranga flax ribbons he will take to the event.
‘I know from talking to kiwis everywhere, nobody wants an Aussie journalist to die in prison for telling the truth. We gotta get him out. I’m asking kiwis to get behind me so I can represent them.’

Matt is a teacher, media-designer and musician, who became intensely engaged on the Assange case when he read the findings of the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer. For two years Matt has devoted the majority of his time to campaigning on this. He formed Aotearoa 4 Assange, and he recently committed to wearing what he calls ‘Gitmo Chic’ every day till Julian is free. An orange Guantanamo Bay style prisoner suit, and sign. ‘It’s been starting conversations everywhere I go. Kiwis are not at all happy when they hear an Aussie journalist is being tortured to death for telling the truth.'

'Our Government, and Jacinda Ardern, need to urgently engage in diplomatic representations with our allies the UK and US, to ensure Julian's release. All our rights are imperilled by his imprisonment, and by the US charges against him. There isn’t a bigger threat to the Western Democratic system than this case.’

‘Jacinda Ardern, has criticised misinformation at the UN, but where does she stand on truthful reporting?'

  • #FreeAssangeHumanChain around UK
    Parliament, London, 1pm October 8th, 1pm
  • #FreeAssangeHumanChain at the Beehive, Wellington, 12pm October 8th.

© Scoop Media

