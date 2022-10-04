Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

It’s Official - Animal Exploitation Is Unethical

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 9:46 am
Press Release: Vegan Society

More than 400 academics from 39 countries, specialized in moral and political philosophy, proclaim the fundamental unfairness of animal exploitation based on the current collective knowledge in their fields of expertise: We condemn the practices that involve treating animals as objects or commodities. Insofar as it involves unnecessary violence and harm, we declare that animal exploitation is unjust and morally indefensible.

The declaration has been initiated by researchers from the Centre de Recherche en Éthique de Montréal. It echoes, in ethical terms, the Cambridge Declaration on Consciousness, stating that convergent evidence indicates that non-human animals have the neuroanatomical, neurochemical, and neurophysiological substrates of conscious states along with the capacity to exhibit intentional behaviours. Douglas Campbell, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, Researcher of Human Altruism, University of Canterbury, is one of the 400 signatories.

The signatories claim that the arguments used to support animal exploitation are irrelevant, particularly those relating to the "inferior" mental capacities of animals: a subject’s ability to compose symphonies, to make advanced mathematical calculations, or to project oneself into a distant future, however admirable, does not affect the consideration due to his or her interest to feel pleasure and not to suffer. The interests of the more intelligent among us matter no more than the equivalent interests of the less intelligent. To say otherwise would amount to ranking individuals according to faculties that have no moral relevance.

It is clear that the days of animal agriculture are coming to an end, one way or another. It is time for NZ farmers to diversify and transition towards growing crops. Media spokesperson for the Vegan Society Aotearoa, Claire Insley said “This is an important step towards recognising the harm we do to animals and in becoming a more compassionate species. Now there is a declaration around this from ethical researchers across the globe and here in New Zealand too. The time has come to end animal exploitation once and for all”


Although their work is rooted in diverse philosophical traditions, these scholars agree on the condemnation of speciesism and the need to transform our relationship with other animals by ending their exploitation. Such a position, once held by a few people particularly sensitive to the fate of animals, is now, for the first time, supported by hundreds of researchers who have dedicated their careers to ethical reflection.

In favour of the closure of slaughterhouses, the end of fishing and the development of a plant-based agriculture, the signatories admit lucidly that, even if it constitutes the only shared horizon that is both realistic and just, such a project will require renouncing entrenched speciesist habits and transforming numerous institutions fundamentally.

In 2022, the Montreal Declaration on Animal Exploitation certainly constitutes an important step in the recognition - supported by philosophers - of non-human animals.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vegan Society on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Isn’t Heavily Taxed


Allegedly, New Zealand is a highly taxed country with a government prone to big spending. Supposedly, that’s why we need to scrap the top tax rate, in order to attract and retain top talent. National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said exactly that last week, when trying to defend National’s plan to abolish the top tax rate of 39 per cent that currently kicks in on income over $180,000. “We are very committed to retaining skilled and talented people in New Zealand,” Willis told RNZ’s Morning Report. “We are conscious that our economy needs to remain competitive…
More>>



 
 



Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>



Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>



Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 