Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Dedicated Funding For GP Training A First Step To Deliver A For Future Rural Health Workforce

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 12:08 pm
Press Release: Rural General Practice Network

The future of a career in General Practice is beginning to look more attractive following the Minister of Health’s announcement today of dedicated funding towards GP training.

Hauora Taiwhenua Rural Health Network welcomes the government’s response to our calls for action in addressing the dire shortage of General Practitioners across New Zealand, which is most pronounced in rural areas.

The three funded initiatives announced today will add a much-needed boost to attracting medical graduates to train as specialist GPs.

The three initiatives developed by The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners, to be launched in 2023, include:

  1. Increased salaries for first year GP registrars to align them with other specialist registrars.
  2. Specialist GPs undertaking on-the-job training of registrars will receive more funded teaching time to dedicate to first year registrars.
  3. General practices hosting post graduate doctors undertaking community-based attachments will receive a weekly hosting fee, whereas currently practices receive no financial recognition for the time spent training junior doctors.

This funding will acknowledge the commitment that General Practice specialists and practices make to the training of junior doctors, which they have had little financial recognition for in the past.

This will encourage rural general practices to host junior doctors in their rural communities and share with them the fulfilling art of rural practice.

Hauora Taiwhenua Chief Executive Dr Grant Davidson welcomes the funding for these initiatives as they will help to achieve parity with registrars in other health professions.

“We are glad that general practice is now being recognised as an equal pathway at registrar level,” Dr Davidson says.

“This is a good first step, but we need much wider system-based changes if we are to see greater numbers of GPs choose to work in rural communities.

“There needs to be more positions available in medical schools, with a good proportion of these targeted at students interested in rural general practice.

“At the same time there should be an immediate review of rural primary care funding so that rural primary and community care workers can enjoy pay, work conditions, and lifestyles that will make rural health a highly regarded and sought-after career, which it once was.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rural General Practice Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Why New Zealand Isn’t Heavily Taxed


Allegedly, New Zealand is a highly taxed country with a government prone to big spending. Supposedly, that’s why we need to scrap the top tax rate, in order to attract and retain top talent. National’s deputy leader Nicola Willis said exactly that last week, when trying to defend National’s plan to abolish the top tax rate of 39 per cent that currently kicks in on income over $180,000. “We are very committed to retaining skilled and talented people in New Zealand,” Willis told RNZ’s Morning Report. “We are conscious that our economy needs to remain competitive…
More>>



 
 



Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>


Government: Strengthens Measures To Combat Migrant Worker Exploitation
The Government has today introduced the Worker Protection (Migrant and Other Employees) Bill designed to protect migrant workers from exploitation, says Associate Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan... More>>



Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>



Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>

Ombudsman: OIA Probe Uncovers Significant Gaps
The Chief Ombudsman says his investigation into Official Information Act practices has identified significant gaps in the way agencies are responding to journalists, training staff and keeping records... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 