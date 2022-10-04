Collins Welcomes The Support Of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern

Efeso Collins says he’s heartened to have Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s support, following their phone banking campaign event today in West Auckland.

“I’m honoured the Prime Minister was able to make time in her busy timetable to support our campaign for a more just and sustainable city, only a week after addressing world leaders at the United Nations,” Collins says.

“While I have always enjoyed robust discussions with my fellow Labour Party colleagues - I know we share the same values of a fairer, more just society and I appreciate the support the Prime Minster has offered my campaign over this year.”

Collins has also received the public support of former Waitakere City mayor Sir Bob Harvey, NZ musician Lorde, film-maker David Farrier, comedian Guy Williams, former National MP Tau Henare, successful NZ tech entrepreneur Derek Handley and the founder of Pure Advantage and Les Mills International Phillip Mills.

