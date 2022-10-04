Collins Welcomes The Support Of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 2:57 pm
Press Release: Efeso Collins
Efeso Collins says he’s heartened to have Prime
Minister Jacinda Ardern’s support, following their phone
banking campaign event today in West
Auckland.
“I’m honoured the Prime Minister was
able to make time in her busy timetable to support our
campaign for a more just and sustainable city, only a week
after addressing world leaders at the United Nations,”
Collins says.
“While I have always enjoyed robust
discussions with my fellow Labour Party colleagues - I know
we share the same values of a fairer, more just society and
I appreciate the support the Prime Minster has offered my
campaign over this year.”
Collins has also received
the public support of former Waitakere City mayor Sir Bob
Harvey, NZ musician Lorde, film-maker David Farrier,
comedian Guy Williams, former National MP Tau Henare,
successful NZ tech entrepreneur Derek Handley and the
founder of Pure Advantage and Les Mills International
Phillip
Mills.
