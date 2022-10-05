Household Labour Force Survey Estimated Working-age Population: September 2022 Quarter



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities

The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>



Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts

New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>



Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections

Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>



