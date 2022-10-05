Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

PSA Calls On Luxon To Clarify Comments On Plans To Cut Public Services

Wednesday, 5 October 2022, 1:10 pm
Press Release: PSA

The Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi is calling on National Leader Christopher Luxon to provide New Zealanders with clarity about the public services and jobs he intends to cut to fund his $3b plus tax cut package.

On the AM Show this morning Mr Luxon repeatedly claimed he could pay for tax cuts with public service cuts, citing 14,000 extra jobs in the public sector but refused to name the services and jobs he would axe.

"New Zealanders deserve to know what public services are on the line if National becomes government," said PSA National Secretary Kerry Davies.

"Most of the growth in FTEs over this period has been in the jobs that deliver services that improve the wellbeing of New Zealanders, provide support to businesses and cater for our growing population.

"Is Mr Luxon saying we need fewer corrections officers who keep our prisons secure? Is he saying we can do with fewer social workers who support our most vulnerable? Is he saying we should cut the number of scientists who protect New Zealand from bio-security threats?

"Mr Luxon says New Zealand needs to trust National. But to earn that trust, he needs to be upfront on the price of the tax cuts - who will bear the cost and what services will go as a result?

"New Zealand has one of the most trusted public service sectors in the world, and a public service broadly similar in size to the equivalent UK and Australian public sectors.

"This is a public sector delivering quality services to a growing population; one that saved lives and helped get New Zealand through the pandemic. Mr Luxon should consider those who worked so hard during the pandemic like:

- Border and MIQ workers

- Contact tracers

- Logistic experts, who made sure there were tests and vaccines available when and where they were needed

- People who made sure the wage subsidies got to small businesses

- Social workers who assisted people without homes into accommodation during the lockdown

- Health professionals who looked after us when we were sick

- IR staff, who deferred and forgave tax payments and debt.

"New Zealanders deserve transparency from National," said Kerry Davies.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from PSA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Student Debt, Policy Turns And The Beths


It is an old point to make… But boomers did get a pretty good deal out of their free education and plentiful unionised vacation jobs. Then they got into power and cut taxes on their own incomes, thus going a long way to denying the same privileges to subsequent generations. And yet some of them continue to complain about feeling disrespected, and unloved. Recriminations aside, student debt has become something of a millstone around the necks of anyone not blessed with parents wealthy enough to help pay their way through university…
More>>



 
 


Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>


Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>


Greens: Time For The Electoral Commission To Run Local Elections
Recent media coverage of the challenges facing local body elections, including people not receiving their voting papers and being told incorrectly that they are not eligible to vote... More>>



PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>



Green Party: Launch Child Poverty Campaign
The Green Party has published an open letter to the Prime Minister calling on the Government to make some small changes to Working for Families so it better meets the needs of low-income families... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 