Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Auckland Mayoral Candidate Withdraws In Protest

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 9:43 am
Press Release: John Lehmann

Auckland Mayoral candidate John Lehmann has withdrawn in protest over of he says is electoral and political interference.

John Lehmann has formally withdrawn from the race because of what he says is electoral and political interference by the PM.

Lehmann says its nothing less than corruption from the top.

Lehmann says when you have the head of state involving herself in local body politics and telling people how to vote and who she supports, namely Collins, its nothing less than trying to rig the system.

Collins was running his campaign claiming to be an independent which was a lie.

Lehmann said Collins was and is a Labor plant. A sheep in wolfs clothing.

True independents have been deliberately ankle tapped by Labor by going along with the deception. It’s given a whole new meaning to the word ‘’independent’’.

Lehmann said its ironic how the singer Lord got told off, yet the PM does the same thing, and nothing is said.

Any kind of interference from is totally wrong, and everyone should win on his or her merits, not because of its being rigged.

A lot of independents have worked very hard trying to get their message’s out, believing it was a free and honest election.

It’s been a very hard race and not only have candidates had to fight to get their messages out because of the medias favoured few, but now this.

That’s not democracy. That’s rigging the system by the PM.

NZ has become so Venezuelan. It is shocking.

When asked who he would offer his votes to his answer was Wayne Brown. He said not because I support every policy, but because he’s the one that could knock Auckland back into shape.

Asked if he would stand again, Lehmann said probably not unless there are big changes to the integrity, and clear guidelines over the way campaigns are run. Lehmann said this is cowboy country stuff, and our democracy is under attack.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from John Lehmann on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Student Debt, Policy Turns And The Beths


It is an old point to make… But boomers did get a pretty good deal out of their free education and plentiful unionised vacation jobs. Then they got into power and cut taxes on their own incomes, thus going a long way to denying the same privileges to subsequent generations. And yet some of them continue to complain about feeling disrespected, and unloved. Recriminations aside, student debt has become something of a millstone around the necks of anyone not blessed with parents wealthy enough to help pay their way through university…
More>>



 
 

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>



Greens: Applaud Strength Of Iranian Protestors And Communities
The Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand applauds the strength of Iranian protestors and the communities supporting them in Iran and around the world, and condemns the violent actions of the Iranian regime... More>>


Government: New Zealand Condemns Russia’s Annexation Attempts
New Zealand condemns unequivocally Russia’s attempts to illegally annex Russia-occupied regions of Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says. “We do not recognise these illegal attempts to change Ukraine’s borders or territorial sovereignty... More>>




Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

Defence: Minister Departs For Middle East
Minister of Defence Peeni Henare has today departed for the Middle East where he will visit New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel deployed within the region... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 