Auckland Mayoral Candidate Withdraws In Protest

Auckland Mayoral candidate John Lehmann has withdrawn in protest over of he says is electoral and political interference.

John Lehmann has formally withdrawn from the race because of what he says is electoral and political interference by the PM.

Lehmann says its nothing less than corruption from the top.

Lehmann says when you have the head of state involving herself in local body politics and telling people how to vote and who she supports, namely Collins, its nothing less than trying to rig the system.

Collins was running his campaign claiming to be an independent which was a lie.

Lehmann said Collins was and is a Labor plant. A sheep in wolfs clothing.

True independents have been deliberately ankle tapped by Labor by going along with the deception. It’s given a whole new meaning to the word ‘’independent’’.

Lehmann said its ironic how the singer Lord got told off, yet the PM does the same thing, and nothing is said.

Any kind of interference from is totally wrong, and everyone should win on his or her merits, not because of its being rigged.

A lot of independents have worked very hard trying to get their message’s out, believing it was a free and honest election.

It’s been a very hard race and not only have candidates had to fight to get their messages out because of the medias favoured few, but now this.

That’s not democracy. That’s rigging the system by the PM.

NZ has become so Venezuelan. It is shocking.

When asked who he would offer his votes to his answer was Wayne Brown. He said not because I support every policy, but because he’s the one that could knock Auckland back into shape.

Asked if he would stand again, Lehmann said probably not unless there are big changes to the integrity, and clear guidelines over the way campaigns are run. Lehmann said this is cowboy country stuff, and our democracy is under attack.

© Scoop Media

