Collins Pledges To Support Vital Job Creation In Local Film Industry

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 9:53 am
Press Release: Efeso Collins

Collins pledges to support vital job creation in local film industry as Brown claims he will remove financial support from Auckland economic development agency

Responding to Wayne Brown’s call to end funding for economic development agency Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Efeso Collins says he will be a Mayor who values local jobs and economic development, such as those created in the film industry.

“Tātaki Auckland Unlimited has done a fantastic job supporting regional economic development across our city.

“One particular example is the work it has done supporting job creation in our film industry, primarily in west Auckland, with 7900 employees now in this sector and growth every year thanks to the expanded film studios in Henderson.”

Collins says this industry is not only creating more jobs for highly skilled workers to stay in Auckland but it can also enable opportunities to train and upskill our domestic workforce as overseas film productions are brought to this city.

“Our film industry isn’t just a nice to have, but something that sets Auckland apart and increases our international reputation. It’s important we don’t allow our city, and its economy, to go backward by defunding the support that is enabling this valuable sector to thrive and keeping a high-skilled workforce in our city."

Actor Robyn Malcolm has also expressed concern over Brown’s plans.

Malcolm said: “Wayne Brown wants to shut down Auckland Unlimited which includes Screen Auckland, which has been integral to building the film industry here and putting it firmly on the international map.”

She added: “This is an organisation responsible for so many jobs, livelihoods, careers and an exponentially increasing reputation around the world with real-life results for people, particularly out west.”

Malcolm said: “I have worked in the industry here in Tāmaki Makaurau for most of my life and witnessed generations of screen industry workers build their livelihoods around it. If you work in the screen industry, or are proud of what we do, please vote to stop Brown ripping the scaffolding of our industry down.”

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, which includes Screen Auckland, recently led a $35 million project to transform historic film studios in Henderson in West Auckland.

Screen Auckland has calculated that Auckland contributes 74% to the overall national screen industry revenue, and $1.2bn to Auckland’s GDP every year. As of 2021 2,100 screen business operated in the Auckland screen industry.

Notes to Editors

Wayne Brown committed to defunding housing regeneration body Eke Panuku and Tātaki Auckland Unlimited in a recent interview: https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/auckland-mayoralty-wayne-brown-on-slashing-council-salaries-and-speeding-up-bus-journeys/BG6HJCSKYHGASXA2XYKJWJHY44/

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s role in transforming historic studios in Henderson is detailed here: https://aucklandunlimited.com/news/auckland-film-studios-expansion-a-major-boost-for-the-regions-screen-industry?fbclid=IwAR3lVUfN7WayKLSAR_u1F424dXjHNXCXPnUTPpUqHWpFNcDiJK88GvW76dw

The contribution of the Auckland screen industry is set out here: https://infocouncil.aucklandcouncil.govt.nz/Open/2022/08/UH_20220818_AGN_10294_AT_files/UH_20220818_AGN_10294_AT_Attachment_89878_2.PDF

