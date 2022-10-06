Gloriavale And Dilworth Leaders Among Those To Be Questioned In Upcoming Abuse In Care Public Hearing

The responses of faith institutions to abuse and neglect of children, young people and vulnerable adults in their care will be examined by the Royal Commission of Inquiry during a public hearing from 13 to 20 October.

The Royal Commission will question the following faith institutions about their failures to provide adequate care and respond to allegations of abuse and neglect:

Gloriavale Christian Community

Dilworth School

Anglican Church in Aotearoa New Zealand

St Patrick’s College, Silverstream

Dioceses and congregations of the Catholic Church of Aotearoa New Zealand

Wesley College

Methodist Church of New Zealand

Presbyterian Support Central

Presbyterian Support Otago

Presbyterian Church of Aotearoa New Zealand

Multiple witnesses from each faith organisation have been called to give evidence. A full hearing schedule and witness list are below.

Faith-based organisations will respond to questions around how care systems were monitored; the handling of complaints; the nature and extent of physical, psychological, sexual abuse and neglect; and to what extent their care met the needs of Māori, Pacific and Disabled people and people with mental health conditions.

This is the Royal Commission’s final public hearing. At its completion, the Royal Commission will have held 133 days of public hearings.

Evidence from our public hearings, investigations, survivor and witness accounts, research and policy review, hui, wānanga, fono and community engagement will inform the final report due to the Governor General in June 2023.

The six-day Faith-based Institutional Response public hearing will take place from 13-20 October 2022 at Level 2, 414 Khyber Pass Road, Newmarket, Tāmaki Makaurau. It will be open to the public and live streamed on the Royal Commission’s website.

About the Inquiry

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry is investigating the abuse of children, young people and vulnerable adults within State and faith-based institutions in Aotearoa New Zealand between 1950-1999. We can also learn from the experiences of survivors who have been in care after 1999. The Royal Commission will deliver its final report in June 2023.

