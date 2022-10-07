Goff Sets Very Bad Example For Next Mayor

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance says outgoing Mayor Phil Goff has treated councillors and ratepayers with contempt by withholding information about rail closures.

On Friday, Stuff reported that Mayor Phil Goff was briefed about planned rail shutdowns three days before councillors and the public were told.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said, “Goff chose not to share this information with the rest of us. This final act of contempt for elected members and ratepayers is a lesson in how not to run the Council.”

“We hope the next Mayor governs as a democrat rather than a technocrat,” Mr. Van Veen said.

