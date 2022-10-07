Goff Sets Very Bad Example For Next Mayor
Friday, 7 October 2022, 10:49 am
Press Release: Auckland Ratepayers' Alliance
The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance says outgoing
Mayor Phil Goff has treated councillors and ratepayers with
contempt by withholding information about rail
closures.
On Friday, Stuff reported
that Mayor Phil Goff was briefed about planned rail
shutdowns three days before councillors and the public were
told.
Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van
Veen said, “Goff chose not to share this information with
the rest of us. This final act of contempt for elected
members and ratepayers is a lesson in how not to run the
Council.”
“We hope the next Mayor governs as a
democrat rather than a technocrat,” Mr. Van Veen
said.
© Scoop Media
