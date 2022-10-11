Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Agricultural Emissions Proposal The Worst Of All Worlds

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 11:13 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

The Taxpayers’ Union is slamming today’s announcement by the Government that agricultural emissions will attract a price set by politicians and bureaucrats by decree rather than using the market price of the Emissions Trading Scheme, calling it the worst of all worlds.

Taxpayers’ Union Campaigns Manager, Callum Purves, said:

“The whole point of the Emissions Trading Scheme is to act as an invisible hand incentivising cuts to emissions, generally unnoticed and in the least economically damaging way. Politicians playing favourites with agriculture – to engage in Muldoon-style price setting for their favoured sector – undermines its integrity and long-term stability.

“Even if just a transitionary measure, having politicians on the tiller has turned He Waka Eke Noa into an arbitrary tax. Agricultural emissions should be in the ETS to ensure that our emissions are being cut in the most efficient way – not where politicians and the lobbyist industries necessarily prefer it.

“If it is more cost-effective for farmers to buy offsets in other industries, including internationally, they should be able to do so. Forcing already highly efficient farms to cut on-farm emissions when the same outcome could be achieved more cheaply by funding forestry, for example, makes no sense. The genius of the ETS is that it creates the lowest cost pathway to emission reduction.

“If there are questions about international competitiveness, that is a separate issue and better addressed with export or equalisation subsidies, if absolutely needed.”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Christchurch Call Serves Big Tech


At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…
More>>



 
 

Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Government: Immigration Support For Hospitality And Tourism Sectors
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced measures targeted to support the hospitality and tourism sectors and have adjusted the requirement to recruit chefs as requested by industry... More>>

Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID
The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 