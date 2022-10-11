Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Shaw Plotting Nationalisation Of Whenua Māori

Tuesday, 11 October 2022, 3:21 pm
Press Release: Maori Climate Commissioner

Climate Change Minister James Shaw’s admission that the Government is considering becoming the exclusive purchasers of carbon units from forest owners highlights a clear plan to nationalise the earnings from the Māori green economy and force owners of whenua Māori into a new dependence on the Crown, says Māori Climate Commissioner Donna Aware Huata.

Speaking to media last week, James Shaw said the Government was exploring forestry’s place in the ETS and “One option was the Government became a buyer – or even the exclusive purchaser – of units from forest owners.”

Māori Climate Commissioner Donna Awatere Huata says whether this is dangerous speculation designed to soften the market for change or a clear plan to nationalise the earning of foresters around the country, the assertion should be a wakeup call for every Māori forest owner.

“Shaw’s proposal would see the Government take total control over the carbon market,” says Commissioner Awatere Huata.

“They would set the price, control the volume and ultimately take any real profit from the credits earned by Māori landowners and foresters for themselves – effectively reducing any real opportunity Māori have to build on the opportunities of the green economy.”

The potential impact to Māori in terms of lost investment and earnings is estimated to be up to $16 billion.

Commissioner Awatere Huata says once again, the chance for Māori to determine their own future in a free and fair market is in danger of being crushed by an over-reaching Government.

“Māori have seen this time and time again,” says Commissioner Awatere Huata. “With the green economy, an opportunity has emerged for Māori to finally earn real returns from the – frankly – rubbish land begrudgingly returned to us in the Te Tiriti settlements.”

“Instead, the Government plans to reach out the hand of control and decide how much it will pay Māori for the results of generations of investment in forestry, while taking enormous profits for itself.”

“This is the history of colonialism writ large. This coloniser Government seemingly cannot stand to allow Māori to determine our own path and generate our own intergenerational wealth without succumbing to the instinct to control, limit and direct.”

“It is clear this Government cannot see a future where Māori are not in some way dependent on the Crown for what they earn, with all the opportunities to control our future this brings.”

Commissioner Awatere Huata says she cannot believe this policy is one that would sit well with the flax roots of the Green Party of Aotearoa.

“I find it impossible that the Ministers musings on this path of nationalisation could be Green Party policy,” says Commissioner Awatere Huata.

“No number of promises about establishing native forests can surely be worth trading away the rights of Māori to manage Whenua Māori as we see fit.”

Commissioner Awatere Huata says the Government must immediately denounce this nationalisation programme.

“There can be no partnership under Te Tiriti when one party holds all the power. Māori will fight this creeping nationalisation at every step, to ensure we maintain control of our whenua for the good of future generations.”

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Maori Climate Commissioner on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Protests In Iran


The bravery of the young demonstrators in Iran is extraordinary. This is the third major wave of demonstrations to wrack the country in the past 13 years, and each one has been ferociously suppressed. The demonstrators have risked being beaten and shot. Their leaders risk being hunted down via social media and imprisoned - or in some cases, executed. At no point has there been a change of stance (or even a small gesture of compromise) from the country’s leaders. Given the imbalance of forces within Iran, there is no tipping point where victory can be achieved…
More>>



 
 

Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Government: Immigration Support For Hospitality And Tourism Sectors
Immigration Minister Michael Wood today announced measures targeted to support the hospitality and tourism sectors and have adjusted the requirement to recruit chefs as requested by industry... More>>

Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID
The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 