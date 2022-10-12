Annual Arrivals Exceed 1 Million
Wednesday, 12 October 2022, 10:30 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Annual arrivals into New Zealand exceeded 1 million
in the August 2022 year, Stats NZ said today. This is the
first time this has occurred since the December 2020
year.
There were just under 1.3 million arrivals in
the 12 months to August 2022. This was well up on the August
2021 year (400,300), but well down on the August 2019 year
(7.1 million) before the COVID-19
pandemic.
“Arrivals to New Zealand have been
increasing each month from March 2022, following the gradual
relaxation of COVID-19 related border restrictions,”
population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.
"For
the August 2022 year, 94 percent of the arrivals came in the
last six months."
Visit our website to read
this news story and information
release:
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
The bravery of the young demonstrators in Iran is extraordinary. This is the third major wave of demonstrations to wrack the country in the past 13 years, and each one has been ferociously suppressed. The demonstrators have risked being beaten and shot. Their leaders risk being hunted down via social media and imprisoned - or in some cases, executed. At no point has there been a change of stance (or even a small gesture of compromise) from the country’s leaders. Given the imbalance of forces within Iran, there is no tipping point where victory can be achieved…More>>