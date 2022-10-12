Annual Arrivals Exceed 1 Million



Annual arrivals into New Zealand exceeded 1 million in the August 2022 year, Stats NZ said today. This is the first time this has occurred since the December 2020 year.

There were just under 1.3 million arrivals in the 12 months to August 2022. This was well up on the August 2021 year (400,300), but well down on the August 2019 year (7.1 million) before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Arrivals to New Zealand have been increasing each month from March 2022, following the gradual relaxation of COVID-19 related border restrictions,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

"For the August 2022 year, 94 percent of the arrivals came in the last six months."

