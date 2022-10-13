Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity

Thursday, 13 October 2022, 8:53 am
Press Release: NZNO

Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity with nurses employed by Health NZ Te Whatu Ora, due to a lack of Government funding - despite more than a year of bargaining.

The strike will include around 4300 NZNO Tōpūtanga Tapuhi Kaitiaki o Aotearoa (NZNO) members who work in medical centres and after hours emergency clinics (covered by the PHC MECA) as well as those working for Plunket and Health Care New Zealand - both of which have their own collective agreements.

Each of the three groups held their own strike ballot but chose to strike at the same time as a display of solidarity and because they face the same issues. Each group has rejected an employer offer of 3 percent or less, with further talks having stalled because employers say their funding from Government is too low to offer any more.

Christchurch Primary Health Care nurse and NZNO delegate Denise Moore said all nurses deserve to be paid the same as nurses working for Health NZ Te Whatu Ora.

"It is ridiculous that we are paid 10-20 percent less than our colleagues working in public hospitals. We have the same qualifications, skills and experience and that means we have the same intrinsic value.

"It’s a flagrant injustice that is causing nurses to leave Primary Heath Care in droves for better paid hospital jobs or better wages overseas. This is having a dreadful impact on the availability of health services in communities."

Ms Moore said that if the Government wants to retain Primary Health Care nurses it has to move beyond just talking about Pay Parity, and properly fund Primary Health Care providers so it can actually be achieved.

"Nurses in every sector in New Zealand have had enough and we are no different. Our goodwill is just about gone and our workforce will continue to dwindle, despite the Government’s view that things will somehow magically improve when summer comes. Take it from me; things will not improve until the Government fronts up."

She said further strike action could not be ruled out if Pay Parity was not achieved soon.

"This is the end of the line for many of us, and we’re serious."

Nursing staff from the three groups will hold rallies across the country during the four-hour strike on 27 October.

Primary Health Care Nurses (around 3500 NZNO members covered by the PHC MECA) have rejected an offer of 2.78 percent, with 92 percent voting to strike.

NZNO members employed by Plunket (around 700) have rejected an offer of around 3 percent, with 89 percent voting to strike.

NZNO members employed by Health Care NZ have rejected an offer of around 3 percent, with 96 percent voting to strike.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from NZNO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>


Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 