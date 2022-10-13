Annual Food Price Increase Remains At A 13-year High Of 8.3 Percent

Food prices were 8.3 percent higher in September 2022 compared with September 2021, Stats NZ said today.

The annual increase was also 8.3 percent in August 2022, the highest since July 2009.

In September 2022, the annual increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories we measure. Compared with September 2021:

grocery food prices increased by 7.7 percent

fruit and vegetable prices increased by 16 percent

restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 6.9 percent

meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 6.7 percent

non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 4.8 percent.

Grocery food was the largest contributor to this movement.

