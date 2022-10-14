Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Proposed Land-based Salmon Farms An Animal Welfare Disaster Waiting To Happen

Friday, 14 October 2022, 11:55 am
Press Release: SAFE

SAFE Is Urging The Ministry For Primary Industries (MPI) To Reconsider Plans For A Proposed Land-based Salmon Farm In Light Of Growing Animal Welfare Concerns With Fish Farming. The $16.7 Million Project, Led By Mt Cook Alpine Salmon And Backed By MPI, Is Reportedly Set To Be Developed In The Mackenzie Or Waitaki Districts.

While MPI Has Labelled The Prototype ‘innovative’ For Its Focus On Sustainability, Their Public Statements Regarding The Proposed Plans Include A Glaring Lack Of Animal Welfare Consideration.

SAFE Campaigns Manager Anna De Roo Said It’s An Animal Welfare Disaster Waiting To Happen.

"The Crowded Conditions Required For Salmon Land-based Farming To Make A Profit Make It Akin To Battery Hen Farming, Which Has Already Been Accepted By New Zealanders As Unlawful. Each Salmon Receives Minimal Space And Is Compelled To Swim In Small Circles For The Rest Of Their Short Life," Said De Roo.

Salmon In Land-based Farms Are Held At Extremely High Stocking Densities, Which Huon Aquaculture Estimates To Be Up To 15 Times Higher Than Current Maximum Sea Cage Levels.

Current Sea Cage Conditions Already Cause Salmon To Suffer Through Overcrowding, Poor Water Quality And Disease, Resulting In Mass Salmon Deaths Every Year.

"Further, It Is Concerning That These Farm Plans Are Being Developed Before The Release Of The National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee’s Code Of Welfare For Farmed Fishes. Given The Stress And Suffering This Very Intensive System Would Impose On Salmon, I Would Expect A Code Of Welfare To Advise Against It," Said De Roo.

"Fishes Feel Pain And Have The Ability To Experience Positive And Negative Emotional States Similar To Other Animals, But It’s Clear The Needs Of Salmon Are Being Ignored."

"At The End Of The Day, Salmon Farming Is Factory Farming, Which Is Inherently Cruel. Argentina Banned Salmon Farming Last Year And Aotearoa Needs To Look At Banning It Too, Certainly Not Ramping It Up."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from SAFE on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>


Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 