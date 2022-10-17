Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

No More Chances - SPCA Advocates To End Greyhound Racing

Monday, 17 October 2022, 9:10 am
Press Release: SPCA

After a decade of media reports highlighting neglect, abuse and injury within the industry, SPCA is calling for the end of commercial greyhound racing and is engaging the help of Kiwi supporters to voice their concerns.
 

New Zealand is one of only seven countries in the world where commercial greyhound racing still exists. SPCA believes it is time for Aotearoa to get on the right side of history and make it a thing of the past.

A public survey, just carried out by an independent company on behalf of SPCA, found that more than 74 per cent of New Zealanders would vote to ban greyhound racing in a referendum. In the same survey, only nine per cent believed racing greyhounds have a good life.

The Government has already taken the unprecedented step of putting the industry ‘on notice’ with threat of closure should they not make improvements, with a decision due on this in the coming months. In the latest racing season, while the industry has been ‘on notice’, there were 920 injuries to dogs at the track. Ten greyhounds were euthanised as a result of race day injuries.

The Petitions Select Committee is also currently considering a petition to ban commercial greyhound racing, signed by more than 37,000 people.

SPCA Chief Science Officer Dr Arnja Dale questioned how many predictable cycles of exposés, doping scandals, independent reviews, dog deaths and petitions the Government would need to see, before understanding the industry cannot meet its animal welfare obligations.

“This is no longer acceptable in New Zealand society and it’s time for us to join the other 188 countries in the world that do not accept this outdated sport,” says Dr Dale. “The industry has had many years to improve, with warning after warning.

SPCA has attempted to work with them, including many years sitting on the industry health and welfare committee until our animal welfare scientists were officially removed in early 2022. Now we’re saying, no more chances – end greyhound racing.”

SPCA Scientific Officer Dr Alison Vaughan says New Zealand trades on its reputation for good animal welfare, and the commercial greyhound racing industry may be a risk to New Zealand’s brand.

“Racing Minister Kieran McAnulty has stated that his decision rests on whether the industry has a ‘social license’ to continue,” says Dr Vaughan.

“We know from our survey that there would be support to end the industry, with a majority indicating they’d be disappointed if the Government did not ban commercial greyhound racing. So, we’re asking the public to show the Racing Minister that it’s time to call it – the greyhound racing industry is out of chances.”

Dr Vaughan says SPCA is concerned about the off-track aspects of commercial greyhound racing, just as much as the risks while on track.

“Many greyhounds can spend significant periods of time in a kennel environment, which we know is not good for dogs long-term. SPCA is also concerned about a lack of socialisation and environmental enrichment, poor nutrition, inadequate housing, and positive testing for banned or illegal substances, and the difficulties in rehoming greyhounds once their racing career is over.”

If greyhound racing were to be ended, SPCA anticipates that there would be a wind-down period, where the industry could be closed over time in a way that protects both people and animals.SPCA has offered to help with advice, and support where possible, during this transition.

The charity is calling for people to email Minister McAnulty expressing their support to end commercial greyhound racing, using a letter template on their campaign site

nomorechances.spca.nz

*Survey information: Camorra Research were commissioned to undertake an independent, robust and representative analysis of sentiment towards commercial greyhound racing among the New Zealand population. They surveyed 1,327 respondents and ensured representativeness across age, gender and region.

Industry on notice background: https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/greyhound-racing-industry-formally-notice

